Single-session training on an ascending treadmill slope: effects on gait parameters in persons with stroke. A pilot study.

 14 days ago

Treadmill training with an upward incline could improve gait parameters altered in persons with stroke, especially lower limb flexion. This study aimed to determine the effects of a treadmill single-session training with a 10% upward incline on biomechanical gait parameters in persons with stroke. Fifteen persons with stroke-related hemiparesis performed...

