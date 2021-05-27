Single-session training on an ascending treadmill slope: effects on gait parameters in persons with stroke. A pilot study.

You are currently viewing the abstract. Studies have failed to translate more than 1000 experimental treatments from bench to bedside, leaving stroke as the second leading cause of death in the world. Thrombolysis within 4.5 hours is the recommended therapy for stroke and cannot be performed until neuroimaging is used to distinguish ischemic stroke from hemorrhagic stroke. Therefore, finding a common and critical therapeutic target for both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke is appealing. Here, we report that the expression of myeloid differentiation protein 2 (MD2), which is traditionally regarded to be expressed only in microglia in the normal brain, was markedly increased in cortical neurons after stroke. We synthesized a small peptide, Trans-trans-activating (Tat)–cold-inducible RNA binding protein (Tat-CIRP), which perturbed the function of MD2 and strongly protected neurons against excitotoxic injury in vitro. In addition, systemic administration of Tat-CIRP or genetic deletion of MD2 induced robust neuroprotection against ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke in mice. Tat-CIRP reduced the brain infarct volume and preserved neurological function in rhesus monkeys 30 days after ischemic stroke. Tat-CIRP efficiently crossed the blood-brain barrier and showed a wide therapeutic index for stroke because no toxicity was detected when high doses were administered to the mice. Furthermore, we demonstrated that MD2 elicited neuronal apoptosis and necroptosis via a TLR4-independent, Sam68-related cascade. In summary, Tat-CIRP provides robust neuroprotection against stroke in rodents and gyrencephalic nonhuman primates. Further efforts should be made to translate these findings to treat both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke in patients.