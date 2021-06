Iga Swiatek routed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 in an Italian Open final that lasted just 46 minutes. The 19-year-old Pole blasted winners at will with both her forehand and backhand and won 51 of the 64 points. She led 17-5 in winners and committed only five unforced errors to Pliskova’s 23. Swiatek’s third career title will move her into the top 10 of the rankings for the first time on Monday at No. 9. Rafael Nadal was renewing his rivalry with Novak Djokovic in the men’s final later.