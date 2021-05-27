Cancel
More casting announced for ‘Staircase’ miniseries on HBO. Here’s what we know so far.

By Brooke Cain
CharlotteObserver.com
 9 days ago

When Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth plays Durham novelist Michael Peterson in the upcoming HBO miniseries “The Staircase,” he’ll share the screen with some other big Hollywood names. Firth, who won an Oscar for his role in “The King’s Speech,” will be joined by a fellow Oscar winner and an Oscar...

Parker Posey
Harrison Ford
Rosemarie Dewitt
Colin Firth
Juliette Binoche
Toni Collette
