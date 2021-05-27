More casting announced for ‘Staircase’ miniseries on HBO. Here’s what we know so far.

What’s known so far about The Guest 2 is that the writer has the rather lofty ambition of not doing the same thing and expecting it to pay off, which isn’t too far out of bounds really when talking about a sequel, but isn’t always the most successful way to go. It’s easy to understand that no one wants to do the same thing over and over even if such a thing happens time and time again. But the goal this time is to show a bit of character development with David, as the first movie established that he’s a programmed killer that’s bound to go megaton the moment his cover is compromised. It sounds as though the sequel is meant to give the character a little more humanity though, perhaps to show that he’s not a straight-up killer and can actually change if he makes an attempt to do so. It’s easy to see where the story is meant to go and what the writer is attempting to do, but it feels almost like walking a tripwire suspended above a garbage-laden pool while the walls are closing in on each side. In other words, it doesn’t sound like a project that will be that easy to accomplish, but it is possible if one is keeping their attention forward and not worrying too much about what can or will happen if they falter. Getting distracted is costly after all, just ask the many people that have created sequels that have gone nowhere. In any case, here’s what the writer had to say about it via MovieWeb: