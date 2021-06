Every now and then when a person asks ‘where is this actor/actress now?’ it turns out that they’re retired, left the business to do something else, or took on a new job title, but a lot of the time it’s that they haven’t been getting the same type of notice that they used to get, like JoAnna Garcia Swisher. Looking over her credits it’s easy to think that she should have been able to rise a little further with her career thanks to the shows and movies she had a part in and the people she’s known throughout the years. But perhaps once a person gets deep enough into the Hollywood pool it takes a little or a lot more to keep things going the way they want, since just knowing people isn’t always the best way to maintain a steady career. JoAnna’s career has been ongoing since she was a kid, starting at the age of 10 in theater productions.