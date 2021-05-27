LISBON – In county Municipal Court, Danny J. Shultz, 24, state Route 164, Lisbon, was bound over to the grand jury on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shoved Keelie Wright down, punching her and choking her on May 4. Shultz was further fined $800, credited with nine days in jail, sentenced to an additional 21 days in jail and required 80 hours community service for obstructing official business, speeding, drug paraphernalia, theft and domestic violence. The domestic violence charge was for tackling Wright to the ground, punching and kneeing her in the head, face and rib area on Feb. 10. The theft charge was for failing to scan $137 in merchandise at the Salem Walmart on March 8. The drug paraphernalia charge was from April 25, when a small piece of paper in the center console of a vehicle at Super USA Foods contained a small amount of a white crystalized substance. The obstructing official business charge was for hiding in a crawl space of a Franklin Avenue, Salem, apartment when he was ordered to come out by police on April 20.