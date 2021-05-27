Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbiana, OH

Police

Morning Journal
 14 days ago

— Tyler Ambros of Struthers, Joshua Seeley of Salem and William D. Cunning of Columbiana were cited for driving under suspension during traffic stops this week. — Monday police responded to the 200 block of North Bayshore Drive for public assistance purposes. — Police helped EMS and EMT crews on...

www.morningjournalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Struthers, OH
City
Salem, OH
Columbiana, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Akron, OH
City
Euclid, OH
City
Boardman, OH
City
Springdale, OH
Salem, OH
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Computers#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Chestnut Street#City Police#State Police#County Police#Traffic Police#Ems#Emt#Alice Street#American Standard#Continental#Monday Police#Monday Officers#Suspicious Vehicles#Fire Department Medics#Investigation#Alliance Officers#Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Walmart
Related
Lisbon, OHSalem News Online

MUNICIPAL COURT

LISBON – In county Municipal Court, Danny J. Shultz, 24, state Route 164, Lisbon, was bound over to the grand jury on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shoved Keelie Wright down, punching her and choking her on May 4. Shultz was further fined $800, credited with nine days in jail, sentenced to an additional 21 days in jail and required 80 hours community service for obstructing official business, speeding, drug paraphernalia, theft and domestic violence. The domestic violence charge was for tackling Wright to the ground, punching and kneeing her in the head, face and rib area on Feb. 10. The theft charge was for failing to scan $137 in merchandise at the Salem Walmart on March 8. The drug paraphernalia charge was from April 25, when a small piece of paper in the center console of a vehicle at Super USA Foods contained a small amount of a white crystalized substance. The obstructing official business charge was for hiding in a crawl space of a Franklin Avenue, Salem, apartment when he was ordered to come out by police on April 20.
Columbiana County, OHReview

In the courts:

Matthew J. Doerschuk, Lisbon, vs. The GEO Group Inc., Boca Raton, Fla., et al., appeal sought of workers’ compensation claim. Clerac, LLC, vs. Wesley S. Bancroft, defendant ordered to pay plaintiff $30,861 plus carrying charges. Jason R. Moore, East Liverpool, vs. Christina A Moore, East Liverpool, divorce granted. COLUMBIANA COUNTY...
Salem, OHMorning Journal

FIRE CALLS

— Firefighters were called at 9:50 p.m. Thursday for a vehicle on fire behind the American Standard guard shack off of Newgarden Avenue. The vehicle was in the employee parking lot next to the railroad tracks and an employee had just used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire in the engine compartment. The owner had just arrived at work and was walking into the building when the fire started under the hood. Police had closed a portion of Newgarden to Prospect.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

FIRE REPORTS

— Firefighters were called at 9:50 p.m. Thursday for a vehicle on fire behind the American Standard guard shack off of Newgarden Avenue. The vehicle was in the employee parking lot next to the railroad tracks and an employee had just used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire in the engine compartment. The owner had just arrived at work and was walking into the building when the fire started under the hood. Police had closed a portion of Newgarden to Prospect.
Lisbon, OHSalem News Online

Grand Jury

LISBON — The Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Grand Jury issued 44 indictments this week including one superseding indictment and 18 open indictments listed here. The remaining 25 secret indictments will be released as they are served to the defendants. Christopher A. Shiflett, 32, Niles, was issued superseding indictment charging...
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Man gets prison for OVI

WARREN — A former Salem man whose OVI record dates back to 2009, was sentenced Thursday to a mandatory year in prison as a repeat driving under the influence offender. James C. Schwendeman, 37, of East Second Street, Girard, also was given five years of intensive suprevised probation with entry into the Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program (NEOCAP) after his imprisonment. Common Pleas Judge Ronald J. Rice also give him a 10-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,500 fine.
Hancock County, OHReview

Ready by the river

NEW CUMBERLAND — Deep in the Northern Panhandle, deputies are prepared for almost everything; however, they still can be surprised by some of it. Unlike the majority of Columbiana County agencies, Hancock County police cruisers are equipped with dash cameras, which are an integral part of their policing effort, serving to assure quality control of the service they provide as well as counteract any bogus allegations of inappropriate behavior by deputies.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Survey: Salem Fire Department ranks with the best

SALEM — The Salem Fire Department maintained its Class 3 status for fire protection this year, meaning city residents should continue to see a better rate on their property insurance. “People should be proud. Only 5 percent of departments around the country have a rating better than us,” SFD Chief...
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Salem woman gets probation for drunken crash that injured driver

YOUNGSTOWN — Mary T. Driscoll, 59, of Youngstown Salem Road in Salem, said she feels “nothing but guilt and shame” for having driven her car while drunk in December 2019. “It was a decision that changed the course of my life, and will remain in my history forever,” she told...
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Salem-area man faces OVI, weapons charges

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP – A Salem-area man is facing an improper handling of weapons charge following a recent traffic stop. Levi Hively, 34, Salem-Warren Road, Salem, was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, as well as OVI, following a traffic stop on Western Reserve Road near Middletown Road at 8:52 p.m. April 30.
Youngstown, OHMorning Journal

Woman sentenced to probation

YOUNGSTOWN — Mary T. Driscoll, 59, of Youngstown Salem Road in Salem, said she feels “nothing but guilt and shame” for having driven her car while drunk in December 2019. “It was a decision that changed the course of my life, and will remain in my history forever,” she told...
Lisbon, OHSalem News Online

EL man pleads guilty to failing to register address

LISBON ­– Justin Lee Echols, 43, Delta Avenue, East Liverpool, pleaded guilty in Common Pleas Court to failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. Echols is required to notify the sheriff’s office of his change of address following his 2009 conviction of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Sentencing is set for Aug. 5 when he faces up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
East Palestine, OHWFMJ.com

Truck slams into East Palestine garage

A truck slammed into an East Palestine garage Tuesday afternoon, leaving a hole in the side of the structure. The crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. along State Route 165. It's unclear what led up to the accident or if anyone was hurt. The Ohio State Highway Patrol's Columbiana post...
Columbiana, OHVindy.com

Fewest weekly cases posted in 8 months

With those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer required in Ohio to wear face masks and virtually all health orders related to the pandemic being lifted June 2, this past week had the fewest reported cases in the state in nearly eight months. There were 7,461 cases reported last week,...
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Restoration complete

SALEM — The once familiar giant Frostop root beer mug boasts a new spin and shine, just waiting to take Salem folks on a nostalgic trip during the Salem Super Cruise. “I can see the memories flashing by,” Bill Greenamyer said to Edith Miller during a recent picture-taking gathering with the newly-restored mug.
Stark County, OHAlliance Review

Area news in brief for May 14

VETERANS MEETING – Stark County Veterans Service Commission plans its regular meeting at 1 p.m. May 19 at the Veterans Service Commission office, 2955 Wise Ave. NW in Plain Township. STARK VACCINES – Stark County Health Department has announced walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Monday and Tuesday at the Whipple-Dale...
Columbiana County, OHMorning Journal

Salem Township accepts donation

FRANKLIN SQUARE — Salem Township Trustees agreed Tuesday to accept an anonymous donation for a stone to mark Hart Cemetery on state Route 45. According to Fiscal Officer Dale Davis, Trustee Bill Heston announced the donation for a stone similar to what’s at the Burger Cemetery on Lisbon-Canfield Road which will include the name of the cemetery and the date the cemetery was established.
Trumbull County, OHVindy.com

Facilities see cases drop

Nursing home COVID-19 cases dropped this week locally and in the state after they rose last week. Four Mahoning County nursing homes have at least three combined patient and staff cases this week after there were five such facilities last week. None of the numbers changed from last week among the four facilities listed.
Columbiana, OHSalem News Online

ODOT work

Ohio Department of Transportation construction projects include the following:. State Route 7 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of SR 7 from Stratton to Wellsville. During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with a 15-foot width restriction. Completion date is June 30. State Route...