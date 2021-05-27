Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Walking/Running Around Doctor Who: Time Fracture in London (Video)

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Who: Time Fracture is an interactive live-action immersive theatre that has just launched in London. Originally intended to tie in with last year's Time Lord Victorious crossover, it is based on the concept of time fracture made popular in The Eleventh Doctor's run. The show is set in a UNIT Black Site on Davies Street in London, the home of Mars astronaut Adelaide Brooke. Being saved by the Twelfth Doctor, even though she then committed suicide, created a time fracture, which is now pummelling backward and forwards in time, sucking everything into its maw. And The Doctor – The Thirteenth and The First – are recruiting humans to help save reality, and yes, you actually have to go to Davies Street to participate.

bleedingcool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thirteenth Doctor#Eleventh Doctor#First Doctor#Show Time#Mars#Home Video#The Eleventh Doctor#The Twelfth Doctor#Bbc Studios#Secret Cinema#Stardust#Torchwood#Immersive Everywhere#Time Lord Victorious#Time Lords#Time Fracture#London#Walking#Cybermen#Weeping Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Doctor Who
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least January 2023

Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from its platform until at least January 7th, 2023 -- two years from when he was initially suspended. Facebook said it will then assess the circumstances to see if he should be allowed back on. The move guarantees Trump...
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...
U.S. PoliticsBGR

$3,600 in new stimulus checks is coming sooner than you think – here’s when

Wondering whether the federal government will start sending out more stimulus checks soon? We have a definite answer to your question, and a specific date to share, as well — bottom line, circle July 15 on your calendar, because, yes, that’s when an all-new round of stimulus checks is set to begin arriving in taxpayers’ bank accounts. Only, these checks will be a lot different than the three direct payments (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400) that came before.