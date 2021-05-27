Walking/Running Around Doctor Who: Time Fracture in London (Video)

Doctor Who: Time Fracture is an interactive live-action immersive theatre that has just launched in London. Originally intended to tie in with last year's Time Lord Victorious crossover, it is based on the concept of time fracture made popular in The Eleventh Doctor's run. The show is set in a UNIT Black Site on Davies Street in London, the home of Mars astronaut Adelaide Brooke. Being saved by the Twelfth Doctor, even though she then committed suicide, created a time fracture, which is now pummelling backward and forwards in time, sucking everything into its maw. And The Doctor – The Thirteenth and The First – are recruiting humans to help save reality, and yes, you actually have to go to Davies Street to participate.