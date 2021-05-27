You can now join Twitter's Clubhouse-like Spaces from the web
(Pocket-lint) - Spaces, Twitter's Clubhouse-like social audio rooms, have come to the web, roughly six months after they first launch in the Twitter app. The company announced that, starting 26 May 2021, Spaces will be more widely available. Previously, you could only join Spaces from Twitter's iOS and Android mobile apps. Now, you can access them from desktop and mobile web browsers. Here's what Spaces look like on the web: