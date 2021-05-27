Cancel
Politics

“Kilwins Opening Late June at Navy Yard”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Jason for sending word about Kilwins coming across the street from Nats Park. Stay tuned for an exact opening date.

www.popville.com
#Navy Yard#Nats Park
VISTA.Today

Bloomberg: Best Options for Amtrak Lie Between Washington and Boston

Amtrak’s key to long-term success is to think of itself as a regional railroad, specifically, a northeastern railroad, writes Matthew Yglesias for Bloomberg. The trick is to identify routes that have the highest return on investments. Those would be ones that generate large increases in ridership, reducing dependency on federal subsidies.
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

Eighteenth Street Lounge Joins List of DC Spots With Confusingly Outdated Names

Longtime nightlife fixture Eighteenth Street Lounge shut down last year, but the owners have now announced that it will be resurrected in Blagden Alley—which, keen observers will note, is very much not on 18th Street. Even so, the lounge is retaining its name, joining other spots around DC with confusing monikers. Here’s a look at some of the businesses with geographic names that don’t connect to their current locale:
Washington, DCLodging

International Influences: The Ven at Embassy Row in Washington, D.C.

Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., is home to the world’s embassies and known for its celebration of international cultures. The Ven at Embassy Row, Washington D.C., a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, exudes the area’s same liveliness through its design and concept. Inspired by hygge, a Norwegian and Danish concept that promotes wellbeing and ease, the 231-guestroom property has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Massachusetts Avenue and a lobby designed to encourage socialization. Guests can come together to enjoy an on-demand craft tea service through local partner Valley Brook Tea, which allows travelers to create personalized sachet bags with scents inspired by international cultures. Public areas use bright pops of color against wooden tones for a minimal yet comfortable style.
Boston, MAcharlestownbridge.com

National Parks to Host Engagement Meeting on Navy Yard Master Plan

After a few years of planning and discussions between the National Park Service, the U.S. Navy and the Constitution Museum, a master development strategy plan will be brought to the public on June 2. National Parks of Boston Supt. Michael Creasey announced the online meeting this week, saying they are...
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

What Happened to the DC Area’s Shopping Malls?

Even before e-commerce and online shopping gained traction among American consumers during the pandemic, many shopping malls and department stores were dying. Retail analytics firm Coresight Research estimates that 25 percent of malls in the US will close within five years. Some malls and shopping centers in large cities and wealthy suburbs are experiencing a comeback, but many of the malls around Washington have followed less happy timelines—since 2012, nearly half of the malls around DC have closed.
Philadelphia, PApennbizreport.com

PIDC taps Dominion Energy for Philadelphia Navy Yard O&M contract

PIDC, a public-private economic development corporation that owns and develops the Philadelphia Navy Yard, awarded Dominion Energy a 10-year electric utility operations and maintenance (O&M) services contract. “We are pleased to award this important contract to Dominion Energy, who brings unparalleled O&M experience, deep resources, and the most comprehensive expertise...