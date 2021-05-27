“Kilwins Opening Late June at Navy Yard”

Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C., is home to the world’s embassies and known for its celebration of international cultures. The Ven at Embassy Row, Washington D.C., a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, exudes the area’s same liveliness through its design and concept. Inspired by hygge, a Norwegian and Danish concept that promotes wellbeing and ease, the 231-guestroom property has floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook Massachusetts Avenue and a lobby designed to encourage socialization. Guests can come together to enjoy an on-demand craft tea service through local partner Valley Brook Tea, which allows travelers to create personalized sachet bags with scents inspired by international cultures. Public areas use bright pops of color against wooden tones for a minimal yet comfortable style.