HUDSON, S.D. (AP) — A 10-year-old boy who died in the Big Sioux River saved one of his younger siblings who had fallen into the water, family members said. The body of Ricky Lee Sneve was recovered Saturday night, Lincoln County sheriff’s officials said. His mother, Nicole Eufers, told the Argus Leader that Ricky was out on the river with his dad and siblings when several fell into the water near Hudson, in southeastern South Dakota.