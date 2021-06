Could a new album from Scotty McCreery be coming soon? The singer says it's almost finished. McCreery started the rollout of his next musical chapter in mid-2020 when he dropped "You Time," the first single off an as-yet-unreleased fifth studio project. In the months since, he's been working hard at putting the finishing touches on the new project, and it seems like it might be in fans' hands pretty soon, according to a new interview with Audacy's Katie & Company.