Pierre Gasly said his AlphaTauri car felt “incredible” in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the Frenchman earned a superb podium finish in Baku. Gasly followed up his form in qualifying on Saturday by running high up the order throughout Sunday’s race, and benefited from Max Verstappen’s retirement through a tyre failure and Lewis Hamilton running off the circuit at Turn 1 on the race restart, to help him on his way to his third Formula 1 podium.