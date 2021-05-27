Cancel
Iowa State

After a year off, it’s North Iowa Band Festival time!

 11 days ago

MASON CITY — After a year off due to the pandemic, the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival gets underway tonight in Mason City. Tonight, the Mason City Municipal Band will perform starting at 6:45. That concert was scheduled for the plaza north of the Principal Pavilion construction site on the north side of Southbridge Mall, but with today’s rainy and cold weather, the concert will be moved inside the mall and take place near the former Younkers store location. The carnival in the City Hall parking lot is also scheduled between 6:00 and 8:00 PM.

