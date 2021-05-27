More than 1 Million Georgians expected to travel for Memorial Day

AAA expects more than 1 million Georgians will travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend between May 27, and May 31. That’s a 62% increase from last year, when fewer than 720,000 residents traveled, due to the pandemic, says Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “People are engaging more and more in travel now because they have increased confidence. They are seeing because of the vaccine rollout that the health environment feels safer. They are feeling personally ready based upon their own vaccination status. They’ve also been missing travel and missing being together with their family and friends, so they feel that now is the time to start booking travel.” Haas adds that people seem to want to be outdoors again. “We are seeing as very popular this Memorial Day Weekend a return to beaches, to outdoor exploration, and theme parks. The traditional favorites are certainly popular again with a bias this year increasingly for being outdoors.” Nearly 12 million more Americans will travel by car this holiday than in 2020. Before hitting the road, AAA reminds motorists to plan their route in advance and ensure their vehicle is ready, to help avoid a breakdown along the way.