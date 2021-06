OCEAN CITY, Md. – Some good samaritans found a stolen item and returned it to a restaurant, who says the objects were very sentimental to them. On Facebook, the Original Greene Turtle thanked some loyal customers after they returned two hand-crafted turtles to the restaurant. On Sunday, the OCPD posted photos of those turtles and asked for the community’s help in finding them – and that’s exactly what the customers did. The restaurant said they can not say how grateful they are to the customers who shared their post on finding the turtles and are especially grateful to the police department.