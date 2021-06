If you think about it for one minute, the premise of The Bachelorette is pretty scary. Dozens of 20-something straight men descend on one resort (in this case, the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico) in order to compete with one another for the affections of one woman (in this case, a 30-year-old marketing manager named Katie). Should that many straight guys be allowed to gather in the same room, with unlimited access to hard alcohol, for a singular purpose? I think not. But here we are, at the premiere of the 17th season of The Bachelorette, populated by the ghost of Chris Harrison and also 30 contestants who frightened me to varying degrees.