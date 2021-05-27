Cancel
Science

Multilayer modelling of the human transcriptome and biological mechanisms of complex diseases and traits

By Tiago Azevedo, Giovanna Maria Dimitri, Pietro Lió, Eric R. Gamazon
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNpj Systems Biology and Applications volume 7, Article number: 24 (2021) Cite this article. Here, we performed a comprehensive intra-tissue and inter-tissue multilayer network analysis of the human transcriptome. We generated an atlas of communities in gene co-expression networks in 49 tissues (GTEx v8), evaluated their tissue specificity, and investigated their methodological implications. UMAP embeddings of gene expression from the communities (representing nearly 18% of all genes) robustly identified biologically-meaningful clusters. Notably, new gene expression data can be embedded into our algorithmically derived models to accelerate discoveries in high-dimensional molecular datasets and downstream diagnostic or prognostic applications. We demonstrate the generalisability of our approach through systematic testing in external genomic and transcriptomic datasets. Methodologically, prioritisation of the communities in a transcriptome-wide association study of the biomarker C-reactive protein (CRP) in 361,194 individuals in the UK Biobank identified genetically-determined expression changes associated with CRP and led to considerably improved performance. Furthermore, a deep learning framework applied to the communities in nearly 11,000 tumors profiled by The Cancer Genome Atlas across 33 different cancer types learned biologically-meaningful latent spaces, representing metastasis (p < 2.2 × 10−16) and stemness (p < 2.2 × 10−16). Our study provides a rich genomic resource to catalyse research into inter-tissue regulatory mechanisms, and their downstream consequences on human disease.

www.nature.com
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
WildlifeNature.com

Comparative transcriptome analysis reveals key genes associated with pigmentation in radish (Raphanus sativus L.) skin and flesh

Radish (Raphanus sativus) is an important vegetable worldwide that exhibits different flesh and skin colors. The anthocyanins responsible for the red and purple coloring in radishes possess nutritional value and pharmaceutical potential. To explore the structural and regulatory networks related to anthocyanin biosynthesis and identify key genes, we performed comparative transcriptome analyses of the skin and flesh of six colored radish accessions. The transcript profiles showed that each accession had a species-specific transcript profile. For radish pigmentation accumulation, the expression levels of anthocyanin biosynthetic genes (RsTT4, RsC4H, RsTT7, RsCCOAMT, RsDFR, and RsLDOX) were significantly upregulated in the red- and purple-colored accessions, but were downregulated or absent in the white and black accessions. The correlation test, combined with metabolome (PCC > 0.95), revealed five structural genes (RsTT4, RsDFR, RsCCOAMT, RsF3H, and RsBG8L) and three transcription factors (RsTT8-1, RsTT8-2, and RsPAR1) to be significantly correlated with flavonoids in the skin of the taproot. Four structural genes (RsBG8L, RsDFR, RsCCOAMT, and RsLDOX) and nine transcription factors (RsTT8-1, RsTT8-2, RsMYB24L, RsbHLH57, RsPAR2L, RsbHLH113L, RsOGR3L, RsMYB24, and RsMYB34L) were found to be significantly correlated with metabolites in the flesh of the taproot. This study provides a foundation for future studies on the gene functions and genetic diversity of radish pigmentation and should aid in the cultivation of new valuable radish varieties.
ScienceNature.com

Bioengineered model of the human motor unit with physiologically functional neuromuscular junctions

Investigations of the human neuromuscular junction (NMJ) have predominately utilised experimental animals, model organisms, or monolayer cell cultures that fail to represent the physiological complexity of the synapse. Consequently, there remains a paucity of data regarding the development of the human NMJ and a lack of systems that enable investigation of the motor unit. This work addresses this need, providing the methodologies to bioengineer 3D models of the human motor unit. Spheroid culture of iPSC derived motor neuron progenitors augmented the transcription of OLIG2, ISLET1 and SMI32 motor neuron mRNAs ~ 400, ~ 150 and ~ 200-fold respectively compared to monolayer equivalents. Axon projections of adhered spheroids exceeded 1000 μm in monolayer, with transcription of SMI32 and VACHT mRNAs further enhanced by addition to 3D extracellular matrices in a type I collagen concentration dependent manner. Bioengineered skeletal muscles produced functional tetanic and twitch profiles, demonstrated increased acetylcholine receptor (AChR) clustering and transcription of MUSK and LRP4 mRNAs, indicating enhanced organisation of the post-synaptic membrane. The number of motor neuron spheroids, or motor pool, required to functionally innervate 3D muscle tissues was then determined, generating functional human NMJs that evidence pre- and post-synaptic membrane and motor nerve axon co-localisation. Spontaneous firing was significantly elevated in 3D motor units, confirmed to be driven by the motor nerve via antagonistic inhibition of the AChR. Functional analysis outlined decreased time to peak twitch and half relaxation times, indicating enhanced physiology of excitation contraction coupling in innervated motor units. Our findings provide the methods to maximise the maturity of both iPSC motor neurons and primary human skeletal muscle, utilising cell type specific extracellular matrices and developmental timelines to bioengineer the human motor unit for the study of neuromuscular junction physiology.
ScienceScience Now

The development of a functional human small intestinal epithelium model for drug absorption

Advanced technologies are required for generating human intestinal epithelial cells (hIECs) harboring cellular diversity and functionalities to predict oral drug absorption in humans and study normal intestinal epithelial physiology. We developed a reproducible two-step protocol to induce human pluripotent stem cells to differentiate into highly expandable hIEC progenitors and a functional hIEC monolayer exhibiting intestinal molecular features, cell type diversity, and high activities of intestinal transporters and metabolic enzymes such as cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4). Functional hIECs are more suitable for predicting compounds metabolized by CYP3A4 and absorbed in the intestine than Caco-2 cells. This system is a step toward the transition from three-dimensional (3D) intestinal organoids to 2D hIEC monolayers without compromising cellular diversity and function. A physiologically relevant hIEC model offers a novel platform for creating patient-specific assays and support translational applications, thereby bridging the gap between 3D and 2D culture models of the intestine.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Transcriptome-(phospho)proteome characterization of brain of a germline model of cytoplasmic-predominant Pten expression with autism-like phenotypes

PTEN has a strong Mendelian association with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), representing a special case in autism’s complex genetic architecture. Animal modeling for constitutional Pten mutation creates an opportunity to study how disruption of Pten affects neurobiology and glean potential insight into ASD pathogenesis. Subsequently, we comprehensively characterized the neural (phospho)proteome of Ptenm3m4/m3m4 mice, which exhibits cytoplasmic-predominant Pten expression, by applying mass spectrometry technology to their brains at two-weeks- (P14) and six-weeks-of-age (P40). The differentially expressed/phosphorylated proteins were subjected to gene enrichment, pathway, and network analyses to assess the affected biology. We identified numerous differentially expressed/phosphorylated proteins, finding greater dysregulation at P40 consistent with prior transcriptomic data. The affected pathways were largely related to PTEN function or neurological processes, while scant direct overlap was found across datasets. Network analysis pointed to ASD risk genes like Pten and Psd-95 as major regulatory hubs, suggesting they likely contribute to initiation or maintenance of cellular and perhaps organismal phenotypes related to ASD.
WildlifeNature.com

Transcriptome and physiological analyses provide insights into the leaf epicuticular wax accumulation mechanism in yellowhorn

Plantations and production of yellowhorn, one of the most important woody oil and urban greening trees widely cultivated in northern China, have gradually become limited by drought stress. The epicuticular wax layer plays a key role in the protection of yellowhorn trees from drought and other stresses. However, there is no research on the mechanism of wax loading in yellowhorn trees. In this study, we investigated the anatomical and physiological characteristics of leaves from different germplasm resources and different parts of the same tree and compared their cuticle properties. In addition, the different expression patterns of genes involved in wax accumulation were analyzed, and a coexpression network was built based on transcriptome sequencing data. Morphological and physiological comparisons found that the sun leaves from the outer part of the crown had thicker epicuticular wax, which altered the permeability and improved the drought resistance of leaves, than did shade leaves. Based on transcriptome data, a total of 3008 and 1324 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were identified between the sun leaves and shade leaves in glossy- and non-glossy-type germplasm resources, respectively. We identified 138 DEGs involved in wax biosynthesis and transport, including structural genes (such as LACS8, ECH1, and ns-LTP) and transcription factors (such as MYB, WRKY, and bHLH transcription factor family proteins). The coexpression network showed a strong correlation between these DEGs. The differences in gene expression patterns between G- and NG-type germplasm resources under different light conditions were very clear. These results not only provide a theoretical basis for screening and developing drought-resistant yellowhorn germplasm resources but also provide a data platform to reveal the wax accumulation process of yellowhorn leaves.
CancerNature.com

Transcriptomic landscape of early age onset of colorectal cancer identifies novel genes and pathways in Indian CRC patients

Past decades of the current millennium have witnessed an unprecedented rise in Early age Onset of Colo Rectal Cancer (EOCRC) cases in India as well as across the globe. Unfortunately, EOCRCs are diagnosed at a more advanced stage of cancer. Moreover, the aetiology of EOCRC is not fully explored and still remains obscure. This study is aimed towards the identification of genes and pathways implicated in the EOCRC. In the present study, we performed high throughput RNA sequencing of colorectal tumor tissues for four EOCRC (median age 43.5 years) samples with adjacent mucosa and performed subsequent bioinformatics analysis to identify novel deregulated pathways and genes. Our integrated analysis identifies 17 hub genes (INSR, TNS1, IL1RAP, CD22, FCRLA, CXCL3, HGF, MS4A1, CD79B, CXCR2, IL1A, PTPN11, IRS1, IL1B, MET, TCL1A, and IL1R1). Pathway analysis of identified genes revealed that they were involved in the MAPK signaling pathway, hematopoietic cell lineage, cytokine–cytokine receptor pathway and PI3K-Akt signaling pathway. Survival and stage plot analysis identified four genes CXCL3, IL1B, MET and TNS1 genes (p = 0.015, 0.038, 0.049 and 0.011 respectively), significantly associated with overall survival. Further, differential expression of TNS1 and MET were confirmed on the validation cohort of the 5 EOCRCs (median age < 50 years and sporadic origin). This is the first approach to find early age onset biomarkers in Indian CRC patients. Among these TNS1 and MET are novel for EOCRC and may serve as potential biomarkers and novel therapeutic targets in future.
ScienceNature.com

Kefir metabolites in a fly model for Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) is the most common cause of dementia among elderly individuals worldwide, leading to a strong motor-cognitive decline and consequent emotional distress and codependence. It is traditionally characterized by amyloidogenic pathway formation of senile plaques, and recent studies indicate that dysbiosis is also an important factor in AD’s pathology. To overcome dysbiosis, probiotics—as kefir—have shown to be a great therapeutic alternative for Alzheimer’s disease. In this present work, we explored kefir as a probiotic and a metabolite source as a modulator of microbiome and amyloidogenic pathway, using a Drosophila melanogaster model for AD (AD-like flies). Kefir microbiota composition was determined through 16S rRNA sequencing, and the metabolome of each fraction (hexane, dichloromethane, ethyl acetate, and n-butanol) was investigated. After treatment, flies had their survival, climbing ability, and vacuolar lesions accessed. Kefir and fraction treated flies improved their climbing ability survival rate and neurodegeneration index. In conclusion, we show that kefir in natura, as well as its fractions may be promising therapeutic source against AD, modulating amyloidogenic related pathways.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Transcriptomic analysis of atopic dermatitis in African Americans is characterized by Th2/Th17-centered cutaneous immune activation

Atopic dermatitis (AD) often presents more severely in African Americans (AAs) and with greater involvement of extensor areas. To investigate immune signatures of AD in AAs with moderate to severe pruritus, lesional and non-lesional punch biopsies were taken from AA patients along with age-, race-, and sex-matched controls. Histology of lesional skin showed psoriasiform dermatitis and spongiotic dermatitis, suggesting both Th2 and Th17 activity. Gene Set Variation Analysis showed upregulation of Th2 and Th17 pathways in both lesional versus non-lesional and lesional versus control (p < 0.01), while Th1 and Th22 upregulation were observed in lesional versus control (p < 0.05). Evidence for a broad immune signature also was supported by upregulated Th1 and Th22 pathways, and clinically may represent greater severity of AD in AA. Furthermore, population-level analysis of data from TriNetX, a global federated health research network, revealed that AA AD patients had higher values for CRP, ferritin, and blood eosinophils compared to age-, sex-, and race-matched controls as well as white AD patients, suggesting broad systemic inflammation. Therefore, AA AD patients may feature broader immune activation than previously thought and may derive benefit from systemic immunomodulating therapies that modulate key drivers of multiple immune pathways.
ScienceNature.com

Systems biology approach highlights mechanistic differences between Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis

The molecular mechanisms of IBD have been the subject of intensive exploration. We, therefore, assembled the available information into a suite of causal biological network models, which offer comprehensive visualization of the processes underlying IBD. Scientific text was curated by using Biological Expression Language (BEL) and compiled with OpenBEL 3.0.0. Network properties were analysed by Cytoscape. Network perturbation amplitudes were computed to score the network models with transcriptomic data from public data repositories. The IBD network model suite consists of three independent models that represent signalling pathways that contribute to IBD. In the “intestinal permeability” model, programmed cell death factors were downregulated in CD and upregulated in UC. In the “inflammation” model, PPARG, IL6, and IFN-associated pathways were prominent regulatory factors in both diseases. In the “wound healing” model, factors promoting wound healing were upregulated in CD and downregulated in UC. Scoring of publicly available transcriptomic datasets onto these network models demonstrated that the IBD models capture the perturbation in each dataset accurately. The IBD network model suite can provide better mechanistic insights of the transcriptional changes in IBD and constitutes a valuable tool in personalized medicine to further understand individual drug responses in IBD.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study provides new knowledge about molecular mechanisms underlying human traits, diseases

A new study analyzing the association between an individual's genetics (genotype) and their observable characteristics resulting from the interaction of genetics and the environment (phenotype), contributes new knowledge to the understanding of human complex traits and diseases. The study titled, "An atlas of alternative polyadenylation quantitative trait loci (3'aQTLs) contributing...
ScienceNature.com

X-linked creatine transporter deficiency results in prolonged QTc and increased sudden death risk in humans and disease model

Creatine transporter deficiency (CTD) is a rare X-linked disorder of creatine transport caused by pathogenic variants in SLC6A8 (Xq28). CTD features include developmental delay, seizures, and autism spectrum disorder. This study was designed to investigate CTD cardiac phenotype and sudden death risk. Methods. We performed a cross-sectional analysis of CTD...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

GPCRomics of Homeostatic and Disease-Associated Human Microglia

Front Immunol. 2021 May 14;12:674189. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.674189. eCollection 2021. G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are critical sensors affecting the state of eukaryotic cells. To get systematic insight into the GPCRome of microglia, we analyzed publicly available RNA-sequencing data of bulk and single cells obtained from human and mouse brains. We identified 17 rhodopsin and adhesion family GPCRs robustly expressed in microglia from human brains, including the homeostasis-associated genes CX3CR1, GPR34, GPR183, P2RY12, P2RY13, and ADGRG1. Expression of these microglial core genes was lost upon culture of isolated cells ex vivo but could be acquired by human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived microglial precursors transplanted into mouse brains. CXCR4 and PTGER4 were higher expressed in subcortical white matter compared to cortical grey matter microglia, and ADGRG1 was downregulated in microglia obtained from normal-appearing white and grey matter tissue of multiple sclerosis (MS) brains. Single-cell RNA sequencing of microglia from active lesions, obtained early during MS, revealed downregulation of homeostasis-associated GPCR genes and upregulation of CXCR4 expression in a small subset of MS-associated lesional microglia. Functional presence of low levels of CXCR4 on human microglia was confirmed using flow cytometry and transwell migration towards SDF-1. Microglia abundantly expressed the GPCR down-stream signaling mediator genes GNAI2 (αi2), GNAS (αs), and GNA13 (α13), the latter particularly in white matter. Drugs against several microglia GPCRs are available to target microglia in brain diseases. In conclusion, transcriptome profiling allowed us to identify expression of GPCRs that may contribute to brain (patho)physiology and have diagnostic and therapeutic potential in human microglia.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

International guidance limiting human embryo research to 14 days has been relaxed, opening door to advanced human development and disease breakthroughs. Here are the scientific and ethical implications

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Previously, the International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) recommended that scientists culture human embryos for no more than two weeks after fertilization. But on 26 May, the society said it was relaxing this famous limit, known as the 14-day rule. Rather than replace or extend the limit, the ISSCR now suggests that studies proposing to grow human embryos beyond the two-week mark be considered on a case-by-case basis, and be subjected to several phases of review to determine at what point the experiments must be stopped.
ScienceEurekAlert

A new model enables the recreation of the family tree of complex networks

In a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a research team of the Institute of Complex Systems of the University of Barcelona (UBICS) analysed the time evolution of real complex networks and developed a model in which the emergence of new nodes can be related to pre-existing nodes, similarly to the evolution of species in biology.
ScienceNature.com

Combining biological and chemical diversity

Phage display enables screening of billions of peptides comprised mainly of natural amino acids. Now, a method to attach and encode a range of structurally diverse compounds has been reported. This method can expand the chemical space covered by phage display peptide libraries. Developed in the 1980s and 1990s, biological...
ChemistryNature.com

Biobased and mechanically stiff lignosulfonate/cationic-polyelectrolyte/sugar complexes with coexisting ionic and covalent crosslinks

We prepared moldable materials from lignosulfonate, an industrial lignin derivative, using a combination of ionic crosslinking between lignosulfonate and cationic polyelectrolytes and covalent crosslinking via the Maillard reaction. The mechanical properties of the lignosulfonate/cationic-polyelectrolyte/sugar complex at the optimal composition (stress at break: 55.1 MPa; Young’s modulus: 2791.8 MPa; strain at break: 3%) were comparable to those of poly(phenylene sulfide), which is used as a high-performance engineering plastic. In addition to the good mechanical properties, the lignosulfonate/cationic-polyelectrolyte/sugar complex was water-insoluble, in contrast with the high water solubility of the complex without the reducing sugar. Furthermore, the addition of a reducing sugar (fructose) to the complexes increased adhesion to a metal substrate. These improvements in the mechanical properties, water resistance, and adhesive strength of the lignosulfonate complex will expand the applications of lignosulfonate under high mechanical stress conditions and in water and biobased adhesives.
ScienceNature.com

Pathogenic mechanisms contributing to the vulnerability of aging human photoreceptor cells

In human retina, photoreceptor cell death (PCD) is a slow but conspicuous event, which continues with aging. Rods die earlier than cones, the latter continue to alter in a subtle manner until advanced aging. This review summarizes the existing information on age-related changes in photoreceptor cells, especially cones and analyses the possible associated factors. Oxidative and nitrosative stress are involved in photoreceptor alterations, which may stem from light and iron toxicity and other sources. Lipid peroxidation in macular photoreceptor outer segments and mitochondrial aberrations are prominent in aging. It is important to understand how those changes ultimately trigger PCD. The redistribution of calbindin D-28K and long/middle-wavelength-sensitive opsin in the parafoveal and perifoveal cones, anomalies in their somata and axons are strong predictors of their increasing vulnerability with aging. Signs of reduced autophagy, with autophagosomes containing organelle remnants are seen in aging photoreceptor cells. Currently, mechanisms that lead to human PCD are unknown; some observations favour apoptosis as a pathway. Since cones appear to change slowly, there is an opportunity to reverse those changes before they die. Therefore, a full understanding of how cones alter and the molecular pathways they utilize for survival must be the future research goal. Recent approaches to prevent PCD in aging and diseases are highlighted.
ScienceNature.com

A novel, multitargeted endogenous metabolic modulator composition impacts metabolism, inflammation, and fibrosis in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis-relevant primary human cell models

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a complex metabolic disease of heterogeneous and multifactorial pathogenesis that may benefit from coordinated multitargeted interventions. Endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) encompass a broad set of molecular families, including amino acids and related metabolites and precursors. EMMs often serve as master regulators and signaling agents for metabolic pathways throughout the body and hold the potential to impact a complex metabolic disease like NASH by targeting a multitude of pathologically relevant biologies. Here, we describe a study of a novel EMM composition comprising five amino acids and an amino acid derivative (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine, Arginine, Glutamine, and N-acetylcysteine [LIVRQNac]) and its systematic evaluation across multiple NASH-relevant primary human cell model systems, including hepatocytes, macrophages, and stellate cells. In these model systems, LIVRQNac consistently and simultaneously impacted biology associated with all three core pathophysiological features of NASH—metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic. Importantly, it was observed that while the individual constituent amino acids in LIVRQNac can impact specific NASH-related phenotypes in select cell systems, the complete combination was necessary to impact the range of disease-associated drivers examined. These findings highlight the potential of specific and potent multitargeted amino acid combinations for the treatment of NASH.
HealthNature.com

Systemic GLP-1R agonist treatment reverses mouse glial and neurovascular cell transcriptomic aging signatures in a genome-wide manner

Pharmacological reversal of brain aging is a long-sought yet challenging strategy for the prevention and treatment of age-related neurodegeneration, due to the diverse cell types and complex cellular pathways impacted by the aging process. Here, we report the genome-wide reversal of transcriptomic aging signatures in multiple major brain cell types, including glial and mural cells, by systemic glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonist (GLP-1RA) treatment. The age-related expression changes reversed by GLP-1RA encompass both shared and cell type-specific functional pathways that are implicated in aging and neurodegeneration. Concomitantly, Alzheimer’s disease (AD)-associated transcriptomic signature in microglia that arises from aging is reduced. These results show the feasibility of reversing brain aging by pharmacological means, provide mechanistic insights into the neurological benefits of GLP-1RAs, and imply that GLP-1R agonism may be a generally applicable pharmacological intervention for patients at risk of age-related neurodegeneration.
ScienceBioMed Central

BUTTERFLY: addressing the pooled amplification paradox with unique molecular identifiers in single-cell RNA-seq

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 174 (2021) Cite this article. The incorporation of unique molecular identifiers (UMIs) in single-cell RNA-seq assays makes possible the identification of duplicated molecules, thereby facilitating the counting of distinct molecules from sequenced reads. However, we show that the naïve removal of duplicates can lead to a bias due to a “pooled amplification paradox,” and we propose an improved quantification method based on unseen species modeling. Our correction called BUTTERFLY uses a zero truncated negative binomial estimator implemented in the kallisto bustools workflow. We demonstrate its efficacy across cell types and genes and show that in some cases it can invert the relative abundance of genes.