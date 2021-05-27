Dynamic changes in gene-to-gene regulatory networks in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection
The current pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 has caused extensive damage to society. The characterization of SARS-CoV-2 profiles has been addressed by researchers globally with the aim of resolving this disruptive crisis. This investigation process is indispensable to understand how SARS-CoV-2 behaves in human host cells. However, little is known about the systematic molecular mechanisms involved in the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on human host cells. Here, we present gene-to-gene regulatory networks in response to SARS-CoV-2 using a Bayesian network. We examined the dynamic changes in the SARS-CoV-2-purturbated networks established by our proposed framework for gene network analysis, thus revealing that interferon signaling gradually switched to the subsequent inflammatory cytokine signaling cascades. Furthermore, we succeeded in capturing a COVID-19 patient-specific network in which transduction of these signals was concurrently induced. This enabled us to explore the local regulatory systems influenced by SARS-CoV-2 in host cells more precisely at an individual level. Our panel of network analyses has provided new insights into SARS-CoV-2 research from the perspective of cellular systems.www.nature.com