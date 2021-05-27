Simultaneous corn and soybean yield prediction from remote sensing data using deep transfer learning

In this manuscript, we propose a novel approach to assess relationships between environment and metabolic networks. We used a comprehensive dataset of more than 5000 prokaryotic species from which we derived the metabolic networks. We compute the scope from the reconstructed graphs, which is the set of all metabolites and reactions that can potentially be synthesized when provided with external metabolites. We show using machine learning techniques that the scope is an excellent predictor of taxonomic and environmental variables, namely growth temperature, oxygen tolerance, and habitat. In the literature, metabolites and pathways are rarely used to discriminate species. We make use of the scope underlying structure—metabolites and pathways—to construct the predictive models, giving additional information on the important metabolic pathways needed to discriminate the species, which is often absent in other metabolic network properties. For example, in the particular case of growth temperature, glutathione biosynthesis pathways are specific to species growing in cold environments, whereas tungsten metabolism is specific to species in warm environments, as was hinted in current literature. From a machine learning perspective, the scope is able to reduce the dimension of our data, and can thus be considered as an interpretable graph embedding.