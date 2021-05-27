Complete remission of choriocarcinoma with pulmonary vein thrombosis in the third trimester of pregnancy treated with systemic chemotherapy and anticoagulation: A case report.
Choriocarcinoma is a highly aggressive tumor. It occurs infrequently during pregnancy. The management of choriocarcinoma during pregnancy poses several challenges. At 34 weeks of gestation, a 21-year-old primigravida was transferred to the emergency room for cephalgia, reduced fetal movements, and left intra-atrial intracavitary thrombus. Choriocarcinoma in the third trimester with lung...www.physiciansweekly.com