Cancer

Complete remission of choriocarcinoma with pulmonary vein thrombosis in the third trimester of pregnancy treated with systemic chemotherapy and anticoagulation: A case report.

 14 days ago

Choriocarcinoma is a highly aggressive tumor. It occurs infrequently during pregnancy. The management of choriocarcinoma during pregnancy poses several challenges. At 34 weeks of gestation, a 21-year-old primigravida was transferred to the emergency room for cephalgia, reduced fetal movements, and left intra-atrial intracavitary thrombus. Choriocarcinoma in the third trimester with lung...

Women's HealthMedscape News

Urinary Symptoms During Third Trimester of Pregnancy

A study published in the International Urogynecology Journal highlights the prevalence of various urinary symptoms in pregnant women during the third trimester and their impact on the quality of life (QoL). A cross-sectional study conducted at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Northern Lincolnshire, and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, Grimsby,...
Women's Healthgranthshala.com

Placenta may help predict pregnancy complications as early as first trimester, study finds

Scientists say the placenta can provide an important clue as to whether a woman will have pregnancy complications starting in the first trimester. Using a mouse model, St John’s College, University of Cambridge, isolated endocrine cells and profiled the placenta to produce a “hormonal protein map”, which was then compared to datasets from studies of the human placenta.
Women's HealthThe Jewish Press

Report: Paracetamol (Acetaminophen) in Pregnancy Linked to ADHD, Autism

An epidemiological study of more than 70,000 children has linked symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum conditions (ASC) to the mothers’ use of paracetamol (acetaminophen) during pregnancy. The study, published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, was led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center...
Cancercancernetwork.com

PFS Boost Observed in Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma Treated With Frontline Toripalimab/Chemotherapy Combo

Results of the phase 3 JUPITER-02 trial presented at ASCO 2021 support the use of toripalimab plus chemotherapy for recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Data from the phase 3 JUPITER-02 trial (NCT03581786) of gemcitabine plus cisplatin (GP) with or without the additional of toripalimab showed marked improvements in progression-free survival (PFS) for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma who were treated with the addition of immunotherapy.1.
Women's HealthMidland Daily News

MidMichigan Health: Postpartum depression and the fourth trimester

During a woman’s pregnancy, the first, second and third trimesters are often talked about. What is less commonly discussed, however, is the fourth trimester, or the first couple of months after a mom has a new baby. Q. What is the fourth trimester?. A. The fourth trimester is what happens...
Cleveland, OHclevelandclinic.org

Cardiac Surveillance for Anti-HER2 Chemotherapy: The Case for a More-Focused Approach

This article is reprinted from the February 2021 issue of the Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine (2021;88[2]:110-116). Anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (anti-HER2) therapy has been a game changer for some forms of aggressive breast cancer, drastically reducing mortality rates. The FDA calls for close cardiac surveillance in patients receiving anti-HER2 drugs. But this recommendation is based on an early clinical trial with circumstances that often are no longer relevant. As it now stands, this strategy is burdensome, dangerous for patients who are unnecessarily advised to discontinue therapy and often ignored in practice.
Canceratoallinks.com

Chemotherapy And Your Eyes

If you’ve been diagnosed with cancer, it’s likely that you have a lot of questions about how your treatment will affect your health. Many people who go through chemotherapy find that their eyes suffer from the side effects of chemotherapy. Here, we’ll take a look at some common eye-related side effects of chemotherapy.
CancerMedPage Today

First-Line Chemo Plus Immunotherapy Falls Short in Bladder Cancer

Adding an immune checkpoint inhibitor to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy was not associated with clear survival benefits in advanced urothelial carcinoma, according to findings from the KEYNOTE-361 trial. The three-arm, open-label, phase III trial found no significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy...
Canceronclive.com

Pertuzumab/Trastuzumab Combo Elicits Clinical Activity in ERBB2/ERBB3+ Uterine Cancer

The combination of pertuzumab and trastuzumab elicited a 37% disease control in patients with ERBB2/ERBB3-expressed, mutated, or -amplified uterine cancer. The combination of pertuzumab (Perjeta) and trastuzumab (Herceptin) elicited a 37% (95% CI, 21%-50%) disease control rate (DCR) in patients with ERBB2/ERBB3-expressed, mutated, or -amplified uterine cancer, according to results from the Targeted Agent Profiling and Utilization Registry (TAPUR) study that were presented during the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.1.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association of age-adjusted D-dimer with deep vein thrombosis risk in patients with spinal cord injury: a cross-sectional study

To elucidate the association of age-adjusted D-dimer (AAD) with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) risk to lower limbs in patients with spinal cord injury (SCI). Rehabilitation Medicine Department of the First Affiliated Hospital of China University of Science and Technology. Methods. Retrospective analysis of 250 patients with SCI in the rehabilitation...
Cancerclinicaltrialsarena.com

Amgen’s stomach cancer antibody combination treatment meets endpoint

Amgen has reported that its antibody bemarituzumab and chemotherapy combination treatment from a trial in patients with FGFR2b+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers, met the secondary endpoint. As part of the Phase II FIGHT trial, bemarituzumab plus chemotherapy (mFOLFOX6) versus chemotherapy alone was evaluated in patients with FGFR2b-positive, HER2-negative frontline advanced...
Diseases & Treatmentsscoopcube.com

Thrombosis: the six symptoms to alert you to

Conclusion This is one of the most feared side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine: venous thrombosis, a blood clotting disorder that can lead to death. How do you recognize your warning signs?. Since the start of the AstraZeneca vaccine as part of the vaccination campaign in France, the French Medicines...
Canceronclive.com

TAK-700 Plus ADT Significantly Improves PFS and PSA Responses in mHSPC, But Not OS

The addition of TAK-700 to androgen-deprivation therapy improved median progression-free survival and prostate-specific antigen responses, but did not significantly improve overall survival vs ADT and bicalutamide in patients with newly diagnosed metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. The addition of TAK-700 to androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) improved median progression-free survival (PFS) and prostate-specific...
Cancercuretoday.com

Novel Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Shows Promise for Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With Specific Genetic Mutation

Mobocertinib showed clinically meaningful benefits in patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion–positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with a manageable safety profile. Mobocertinib performed well and had a favorable safety profile in patients with platinum-pretreated EGFR exon 20 insertion–positive metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and could serve as a possible treatment in this patient population, according to findings presented at the virtual 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
CancerUroToday

The Optimal Timing for Starting Avelumab Maintenance After Completing First-lineL Chemotherapy, The JAVELIN Bladder 100 - Srikala Sridhar

The phase 3 JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial demonstrated that First-line maintenance therapy with avelumab + best supportive care (BSC) significantly prolonged overall survival (OS) compared with BSC alone, while the optimal timing for starting avelumab after completing first-line (1L) chemotherapy is still unknown. In a presentation at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, Srikala Sridhar MD, MSc, FRCPC, presented this post hoc analysis reporting the efficacy by the duration of the treatment-free interval from completion of First-line chemotherapy. Dr. Sridhar joins Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, to further detail this analysis supporting this new treatment strategy as a standard of care.
Women's Healthrollercoaster.ie

What is the ‘fourth’ trimester, and why is it so important?

You’ll have carefully researched the first, second and third trimesters of your pregnancy. So what on earth is the fourth trimester?. You’ve spent the three trimesters of your entire pregnancy eating, exercising, waddling, possibly puking and counting down the days until you meet your little one. But a growing number of parenting experts are now referring to the first three months of a baby’s life as the ‘fourth trimester’. They reckon that due care is needed to ensure a smooth transition for baby from the womb into the wider world.
Dietspharmacytimes.com

Diabetes Remission Diet Shown to Reduce Blood Pressure

A recent study also found that weight loss may decrease dependence on medication. Individuals who achieve and maintain substantial weight loss in order to manage type 2 diabetes may also effectively control their hypertension, according to a study published in Diabetologia. These patients can potentially reduce the amount of anti-hypertensive medication they take or even stop using it altogether.
Canceronclive.com

Alrizomadlin/Pembrolizumab Induces Early Efficacy in Unresectable Melanoma or Advanced Solid Tumors

The addition of alrizomadlin to pembrolizumab yielded promising preliminary efficacy and was tolerable in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma or advanced solid tumors that have been resistant to immunotherapy agents. The addition of alrizomadlin (APG-115) to pembrolizumab (Keytruda) yielded promising preliminary efficacy and was tolerable in patients with unresectable...
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Current vaccines for the Coronavirus Disease of 2019 (COVID-19) have demonstrated efficacy with low risk of adverse events. However, recent reports of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) associated with adenovirus vector vaccines have raised concern. This narrative review summarizes the current background, evaluation, and management of TTS for emergency clinicians.