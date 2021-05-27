Complete remission of choriocarcinoma with pulmonary vein thrombosis in the third trimester of pregnancy treated with systemic chemotherapy and anticoagulation: A case report.

You’ll have carefully researched the first, second and third trimesters of your pregnancy. So what on earth is the fourth trimester?. You’ve spent the three trimesters of your entire pregnancy eating, exercising, waddling, possibly puking and counting down the days until you meet your little one. But a growing number of parenting experts are now referring to the first three months of a baby’s life as the ‘fourth trimester’. They reckon that due care is needed to ensure a smooth transition for baby from the womb into the wider world.