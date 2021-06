The GolfPal Sling Shot PRO swing trainer is a robust piece of equipment for golfers looking to take their craft to the next level without the need to push themselves too hard. The system works by being held just like a conventional club and will go to work providing feedback in the form of auditory, visual and kinesthetics for users to take cues from. This means that golfers can optimize their gameplay to work less on increasing the power of their swing and more on fine-tuning how they hit the ball.