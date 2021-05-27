Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

CAVA (Ultrasound-Accelerated Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis on Preventing Post-Thrombotic Syndrome) Trial: Long-Term Follow-Up Results.

physiciansweekly.com
 14 days ago

By Pascale Notten,André A E A de Smet,Lidwine W Tick,Marlène H W van de Poel,Otmar R M Wikkeling,Louis-Jean Vleming,Ad Koster,Kon-Siong G Jie,Esther M G Jacobs,Harm P Ebben,Michiel Coppens,Hugo Ten Cate,Cees H A Wittens,Arina J Ten Cate-Hoek. Background The CAVA (Ultrasound-Accelerated Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Versus Anticoagulation for the Prevention of Post-Thrombotic Syndrome)...

www.physiciansweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Thrombotic Syndrome#Catheter#Cava#Medical Treatment#Standard Treatment#Long Term Treatment#Heart Surgery#Isth#Ci#Nct00970619#Harm P Ebben Department#Vumc#Cava#Amc#Long Term Follow Up#Clinical Thrombosis#Venous Surgery#Venous Ulceration#1 Year Follow Up#Outcomes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Netherlands
Related
Healthbitchute.com

Source Directives (Healing Sessions)

Presto Manifesto II (Command Intensifier, Manifestation Enhancer, Intention Magnifier, Healing) Place this video by a glass or pitcher of water. Let the video play all the way through, and drink the water after it's over. You will receive all the frequencies through the water. You can also use this while creating commands to enhance your healing/intention/manifestation. Press "More" for Recipe (below) Websites in description.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Long-term Outcomes (15 Years) After Subthalamic Nucleus Deep Brain Stimulation in Patients With Parkinson Disease

Methods: Data about motor complications, quality of life (QoL), activities of daily living, the UPDRS motor scores, dopaminergic treatment, stimulation parameters, and side effects of STN-DBS were retrospectively retrieved and compared between before surgery, at 1 year and beyond 15 years after bilateral STN-DBS. Results: Fifty-one patients with 17.06 ±...
CancerMedPage Today

First-Line Chemo Plus Immunotherapy Falls Short in Bladder Cancer

Adding an immune checkpoint inhibitor to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy was not associated with clear survival benefits in advanced urothelial carcinoma, according to findings from the KEYNOTE-361 trial. The three-arm, open-label, phase III trial found no significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Announces New Long-Term Efficacy and Safety Analyses Evaluating RINVOQ in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis to be Presented at EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced new analyses to be presented at the EULAR 2021 Virtual Congress showing patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis on background methotrexate (MTX) treated with RINVOQÂ® (upadacitinib, 15 mg, once daily) maintained higher rates of clinical remission and low disease activity through three years compared to those patients treated with HUMIRAÂ® (adalimumab).1 Additionally, a separate integrated safety analysis found the safety profile of RINVOQ was consistent over 4.5 years, with no new safety risks observed.2.
IndustryNature.com

A long term global daily soil moisture dataset derived from AMSR-E and AMSR2 (2002–2019)

Long term surface soil moisture (SSM) data with stable and consistent quality are critical for global environment and climate change monitoring. L band radiometers onboard the recently launched Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP) Mission can provide the state-of-the-art accuracy SSM, while Advanced Microwave Scanning Radiometer for EOS (AMSR-E) and AMSR2 series provide long term observational records of multi-frequency radiometers (C, X, and K bands). This study transfers the merits of SMAP to AMSR-E/2, and develops a global daily SSM dataset (named as NNsm) with stable and consistent quality at a 36 km resolution (2002–2019). The NNsm can reproduce the SMAP SSM accurately, with a global Root Mean Square Error (RMSE) of 0.029 m3/m3. NNsm also compares well with in situ SSM observations, and outperforms AMSR-E/2 standard SSM products from JAXA and LPRM. This global observation-driven dataset spans nearly two decades at present, and is extendable through the ongoing AMSR2 and upcoming AMSR3 missions for long-term studies of climate extremes, trends, and decadal variability.
ScienceNature.com

Low-intensity ultrasound restores long-term potentiation and memory in senescent mice through pleiotropic mechanisms including NMDAR signaling

Advanced physiological aging is associated with impaired cognitive performance and the inability to induce long-term potentiation (LTP), an electrophysiological correlate of memory. Here, we demonstrate in the physiologically aged, senescent mouse brain that scanning ultrasound combined with microbubbles (SUS+MB), by transiently opening the blood–brain barrier, fully restores LTP induction in the dentate gyrus of the hippocampus. Intriguingly, SUS treatment without microbubbles (SUSonly), i.e., without the uptake of blood-borne factors, proved even more effective, not only restoring LTP, but also ameliorating the spatial learning deficits of the aged mice. This functional improvement is accompanied by an altered milieu of the aged hippocampus, including a lower density of perineuronal nets, increased neurogenesis, and synaptic signaling, which collectively results in improved spatial learning. We therefore conclude that therapeutic ultrasound is a non-invasive, pleiotropic modality that may enhance cognition in elderly humans.
Healthtargetedonc.com

DOR Doubled with Tivozanib in mRCC, According to Long-Term Follow-Up Data

Median duration of response was doubled with tivozanib compared with sorafenib in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Median duration of response (DOR) was doubled with tivozanib (Fotivda) compared with sorafenib (Nexavar) in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC), according to long-term durability of response data from the phase 3 TIVO-3 trial presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.1.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Long Term Food Storage Market is Going to Boom With OFD Food , EFoods Direct , Blue Chip Group

Latest Research Study on Global Long Term Food Storage Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Long Term Food Storage Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Long Term Food Storage. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are OFD Food (United States) , EFoods Direct (United States) , Blue Chip Group (United States) , Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd. (United States) , Katadyn Group (United States) , Wise Company (United States) , Valley Food Storage (United States) , Emergency Essentials (United States) , Astronaut Foods (United States) , Legacy Premium (United States)
Pet ServicesStreetInsider.com

Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Announces Positive Results from Pivotal Efficacy Study of Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody for the Prevention of Deaths in Dogs Infected by Parvovirus

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, today announced positive results from a pivotal efficacy study of KIND-030 in dogs infected by parvovirus. The primary endpoint was survival and the results showed 100% survival in the treated group versus 43% survival in the placebo group.
HealthNature.com

Long-term effects of early treatment with SSRIs on cognition and brain development in individuals with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome

Cognitive deficits in individuals at risk of psychosis represent a significant challenge for research, as current strategies for symptomatic treatment are often ineffective. Recent studies showed that atypical cognitive development predicts the occurrence of psychotic symptoms. Additionally, abnormal brain development is known to predate clinical manifestations of psychosis. Therefore, critical developmental stages may be the best period for early interventions expected to prevent cognitive decline and protect brain maturation. However, it is challenging to identify and treat individuals at risk of psychosis in the general population before the onset of the first psychotic symptoms. 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q11DS), the neurogenetic disorder with the highest genetic risk for schizophrenia, provides the opportunity to prospectively study the development of subjects at risk for psychosis. In this retrospective cohort study, we aimed to establish if early treatment with SSRIs in children and adolescents with 22q11DS was associated with long-term effects on cognition and brain development. We included 98 participants with a confirmed diagnosis of 22q11DS followed up 2–4 times (age range: 10–32). Thirty subjects without psychiatric disorders never received psychotropic medications, thirty had psychotic symptoms but were not treated with SSRIs, and 38 received SSRIs treatment. An increase in IQ scores characterized the developmental trajectories of participants receiving treatment with SSRIs, even those with psychotic symptoms. The thickness of frontal regions and hippocampal volume were also relatively increased. The magnitude of the outcomes was inversely correlated to the age at the onset of the treatment. We provide preliminary evidence that early long-term treatment with SSRIs may attenuate the cognitive decline associated with psychosis in 22q11DS and developmental brain abnormalities.
Canceronclive.com

Palbociclib/Fulvestrant Combo Maintains OS Benefit in Long-Term Results

At a median follow-up of 73.3 months, investigators in the PALOMA-3 trial have concluded that palbociclib plus fulvestrant maintains a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared with placebo plus fulvestrant for patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer. At a median follow-up of 73.3 months, investigators in the PALOMA-3...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market qualitative and quantitative analysis by segments, regions, top players and forecast, 2021-2029 | Ge Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Esaote, Analogic(BK Ultrasound)

Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Overview:. Global Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Report 2021 comes with the extensive industry analysis of development components, patterns, flows, and sizes. The report also calculates present and past market values to forecast potential market management through the forecast period between 2020-2029. This research study of Diagnostic Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. This includes the study of various parameters affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in related industry.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Know the Current Scenario and Insights of Global Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market 2021-2026

The Global Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Report provides a detailed research of market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
CancerUroToday

Long-Term Follow-Up From the KEYNOTE-052 Trial, Pembrolizumab in the First-Line Setting in Cisplatin-Ineligible Patients With Advanced Urothelial Cancer – Arjun Balar

In this conversation with Alicia Morgans, MD, MPH, Arjun Balar, MD discussed the updated results of the KEYNOTE-052 trial up to 5 years of follow-up. KEYNOTE-052 was a multicentre, single-arm, phase 2 study that launched several years ago tested pembrolizumab in the first-line setting in cisplatin-ineligible patients with advanced urothelial cancer. The goal of KEYNOTE-052 was to evaluate the role of pembrolizumab as monotherapy in this group of patients. Dr. Balar highlights that first-line pembrolizumab monotherapy continued to show durable antitumor activity up to 5 years after the last patient was enrolled, with an objective response rate of 28.9%, median duration of response of 33.4 months, and median overall survival of 11.3 months. Pembrolizumab was approved for cisplatin-ineligible patients with untreated advanced urothelial carcinoma based on the initial results of the phase 2 KEYNOTE-052 study.
Women's Healthcontemporaryobgyn.net

Endometriosis Surgery: Long Term Follow-Up Outcomes

Women who undergo endometriosis surgery via diagnostic laparoscopy are significantly more likely to require repeat surgery within the first postoperative year, whereas women who have major conservative surgery are significantly less likely to require another surgery within the first year, according to a Canadian study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Findings from Seoul National University Provides New Data about Asthma (Long-term Exposure To Fine Particulate Matter and Incident Asthma Among Elderly Adults)

Editor at South Korea Daily Report -- Investigators publish new report on Lung Diseases and Conditions - Asthma. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although an association of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) with asthma incidence has been assumed, there is insufficient evidence regarding the effect of long-term exposure to PM2.5 on incident asthma among elderly adults. This study aimed to investigate an association between long-term exposure to PM2.5 and incident asthma among elderly adults in South Korea.”