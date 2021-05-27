CAVA (Ultrasound-Accelerated Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis on Preventing Post-Thrombotic Syndrome) Trial: Long-Term Follow-Up Results.
By Pascale Notten,André A E A de Smet,Lidwine W Tick,Marlène H W van de Poel,Otmar R M Wikkeling,Louis-Jean Vleming,Ad Koster,Kon-Siong G Jie,Esther M G Jacobs,Harm P Ebben,Michiel Coppens,Hugo Ten Cate,Cees H A Wittens,Arina J Ten Cate-Hoek. Background The CAVA (Ultrasound-Accelerated Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Versus Anticoagulation for the Prevention of Post-Thrombotic Syndrome)...www.physiciansweekly.com