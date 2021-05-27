Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil for second year citing virus

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Hong Kong authorities have blocked democracy advocates for the second year in a row from holding a candlelight vigil for victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Police denied an application for a permit to hold a public gathering on June 4 in the city’s Victoria Park, said the organizer, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Police cited coronavirus restrictions on gatherings larger than four people, measures that pro-democracy groups contend are being used to stifle dissent.

www.arcamax.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Hong Kong Residents#Tiananmen Square#Crackdown#Government Authorities#City Police#Tiananmen Vigil#Hong Kong Authorities#Chinese Rule#City Authorities#Pro Democracy Groups#Communist Party Leaders#Coronavirus Restrictions#Democracy Advocates#Dissent#Gatherings#Charge Organizers#Streets#Chinese Soil#Victoria Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
ChinaInternational Business Times

Hong Kong Democracy Vigil Leader Detained On Tiananmen Anniversary

Hong Kong police detained one of the organisers of the annual vigil commemorating Beijing's deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown, as authorities sought to prevent any show of pro-democracy people power on Friday's sensitive anniversary. About 7,000 officers have been placed on standby to stamp out any attempt to hold a mass...
Law Enforcementnewpaper24.com

After showdown over Tiananmen vigil banned in Hong Kong, each police and residents declare victory – however what occurs subsequent? – NEWPAPER24

After showdown over Tiananmen vigil banned in Hong Kong, each police and residents declare victory – however what occurs subsequent?. Six hours earlier than 8pm on Friday when Hongkongers would usually have lit candles to recollect the 1989 Tiananmen Sq. crackdown, police swooped in on Victoria Park and threw a good cordon round it.A number of thousand officers patrolled the grounds and surrounding areas, erected metallic barricades and orange tape, and stood on guard within the sizzling solar. When staff left their places of work within the night, stop-and-search operations at a number of crowded areas had been mounted, focusing on these carrying black and…
Advocacyshortpedia.com

Veteran Chinese activist arrested for speaking against human rights abuses in China

A 44-year-old Chinese activist, Wang Aizhong, was arrested last month on the charges of 'picking quarrels and provoking trouble' for speaking his mind on Twitter, a common offence used by China's authorities to stifle dissent. The veteran activist helped found the Southern Street Movement in Guangzhou 10 years ago, calling for an end to one-party rule, reported South China Morning Post.
Chinajohnmenadue.com

China Panic: Australia’s alternative to paranoia and pandering by David Brophy

This is a truly excellent account of the “panic” surrounding Australia-China relations over the last few years, especially since 2017. It is well-researched, analytical, nuanced and very well written in a highly accessible style that is both scholarly and colloquial. One of the book’s strong features is a whole chapter covering the role China assumes in Australia’s universities and one each confronting two extremely controversial matters dogging bilateral relations over the last few years, namely Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Healthsoutheastasiapost.com

'US, Japan vaccine support to Taiwan to counter China'

Taipei [Taiwan], June 9 (ANI): The United States and Japan COVID-19 vaccine support to Taiwan is intended as a countermeasure to China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan News reported citing a political scientist. As Taiwan faces the spike in COVID-19 cases, the US and Japan stepped forward and...
Public HealthJamestown Foundation

Chinese Leaders Project Confidence in Self-Sufficiency Amid Post-Pandemic Food Security Concerns

The Chinese agronomist and “Father of Hybrid Rice” Yuan Longping (袁隆平) passed away on May 22. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his condolences to Yuan’s family, and the state news agency Xinhua ran a rare weekend commentary to honor his passing—actions more usually suited to the deaths of former political leaders, not scientists (Hunan Daily, May 23; South China Morning Post, May 23). Such officially sanctioned national mourning was especially significant given that Yuan—famously not a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member—had been a vocal critic of past CCP mistakes such as the Cultural Revolution and the Great Leap Forward. Predictably, state censors also leapt into action. The Weibo accounts of 68 users accused of spreading false information about Yuan’s passing were shut down, and several people were arrested for insulting Yuan online (China Digital Times, May 24).
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s Lingnan University distances itself from ‘politicised’ student union after mass email refers to ‘Wuhan pneumonia’

A publicly funded Hong Kong university has distanced itself from its student union and accused it of becoming “highly politicised” after the group referred to Covid-19 as “Wuhan pneumonia” in a mass email sent to their peers and refused to amend the term. Lingnan University, which called the term “very...
Educationdallassun.com

'80 pc of HK schools say new guidelines law hard to impleme

Hong Kong, June 7 (ANI): Nearly 80 per cent of schools in Hong Kong have said new guidelines for "instilling patriotism" in children, under the city's national security law, were "very difficult" to implement, according to a survey. Out of 218 schools polled, a little more than half of the...
Technologyamericanmilitarynews.com

Microsoft’s Bing censored anti-Chinese Communist Tiananmen ‘Tank Man’ image on anniversary of massacre by Chinese troops

On Friday’s 32nd anniversary of Chinese troops killing protesters in Tiananmen Square, the Microsoft-operated Bing internet search engine would not return search results for the phrase “Tank Man” — a term used to refer to a famous image of an unidentified man standing in the streets near Tiananmen Square, blocking a convoy of Chinese tanks.
Chinathedallasnews.net

Chinese spin doctors to push the revolution

Hong Kong, June 7 (ANI): The 30th collective study of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) Political Bureau was addressed by Chairman Xi Jinping on 31 May. One takeaway from that session was the need for the party to improve its "international communication work". However, this in no way equates to a change of heart, but simply a more nuanced form of propaganda.
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

To fight China's economic extortion, take a page from the Cold War

You may have missed it amid the usual flurry of social media trends, but for a time, there was a campaign amongst politicos and policy wonks alike to encourage the purchase of Australian wines in response to what amounted to a ban from the Chinese Communist Party. In March, some 11,000 liters of wine were seized in Shenzhen alone, as the party imposed over 200 percent anti-dumping duties. The duties were the latest in a string of moves by Beijing to punish Canberra for supporting an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, but are also indicative of the growing tension between the two countries.
IndiaPosted by
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning: Australia will be the 'first hit' if the 'insignificant' nation meddles in Chinese conflicts - as Beijing boasts of ballistic missiles which can reach Down Under

Australia's military is 'weak,' 'insignificant' and will be the 'first hit' in any potential conflict over Taiwan, Chinese propagandists have warned. The chilling message in the Communist Party mouthpiece, the Global Times, comes as Australian naval forces completed war game exercises with the US, France and Japan held between May 11 and 17 in the East China Sea.