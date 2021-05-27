Cancel
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Medical Center Announces $34M Expansion For New ICU, Patient Rooms

WJCT News
 8 days ago
The next phase phase of construction at the Orange Park Medical Center will include two new inpatient units that will add 48 private patient rooms and a new 20-bed intensive care unit (ICU). The $34 million expansion will result in 80 new jobs and follows a $126 million expansion that...

news.wjct.org
WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

Orange Park, FL
Orange Park, FL
Posted by
WJCT News

Reshaping Jax's Riverfront; Moms Demand Action; Total Care Clinic; Catty Shack

The Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled their development plans for Downtown’s riverfront on Thursday. Jacksonville developer Steve Atkins also unveiled his $1.1 billion plan for Riverfront Jacksonville, a planned mega-development for the Northbank, as well, this week. David Bauerlein of the Florida Times-Union joined us with more. Gun Violence. This weekend advocates...
Orange Park, FLjacksonvillefreepress.com

Orange Park Medical Center Earns Top Stroke Certification

Orange Park Medical Center designated as the only Comprehensive Stroke Center in Clay County. ORANGE PARK, FL, May 10, 2021 – Orange Park Medical Center has earned a Comprehensive Stroke Center certification for its ability to deliver the highest quality of care to patients suffering from a stroke. Hospital’s designated as a Comprehensive Stroke Center provide a higher level of stroke care to their patients quickly and by following best-practice protocols that increase the survival rate and post-stroke patient functionality outcomes.
Clay County, FLclaycountygov.com

Clay County is Partnering with PulsePoint and YOU to Save Lives

Green Cove Springs, FL – Clay County Fire Rescue is partnering with PulsePoint to empower everyday citizens to save a life from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Each year, more than 356,500 cardiac arrests occur outside hospitals, making it the third leading cause of death in the United States. In Clay County, more than 300 people experience SCA annually and need immediate assistance. For extremely time-sensitive emergencies like SCA, notifying nearby individuals willing to take quick life-saving action at the same time the Fire/EMS response system is initiated, is the premise behind PulsePoint. The delivery of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and defibrillation within moments of an SCA, can sustain life until paramedics arrive. PulsePoint works through a pair of smart phone applications, PulsePoint Respond and PulsePoint AED, that together notify nearby users of the need for help and identify the location of the nearest Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Both PulsePoint apps can be download for free on your smart phone from the App Store or Google Play.