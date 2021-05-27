Cancel
Boston, MA

Tiny DAP concert series showcases local artists

Cover picture for the articleCelina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. Despite its immeasurable damage to the local art scene, the COVID-19 pandemic has also forced innovation in arts organizations. The latest example of that innovation is Tiny DAP Concerts, a season of intimate concerts styled after NPR’s Tiny Desk program and developed by Dorchester Art Project and Boston Compass Newspaper with funding from The Boston Foundation.

