June is Pet Preparedness Month

The shelter is open Mondays through Fridays, with the exception of the public coming into the building freely. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter is accepting visitors for business by appointment only. Saturdays, the shelter will be closed unless an appointment is made before 5:00 p.m. Friday. Setting an appointment allows our employees to try to answer questions on the phone and screen citizens to make sure they are not experiencing any symptoms of sickness before they come to the shelter. For the shelter specifically, people may call and schedule an appointment to view animals for adoption. These visits will be limited to two people at a time to minimize exposure.