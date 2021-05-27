June is Pet Preparedness Month
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), along with local emergency management agencies, are encouraging citizens across the state to prepare their four-legged family members for any natural or man-made disasters that may occur. "Pets are members of the family too, so it's important for us to think about their safety before, during and after any disaster," said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. "With hurricane season upon us, now is the time to take steps to guarantee the safety of all the members of your family." The following topics will be covered throughout the month: