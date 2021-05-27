Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallulah Falls, GA

TFS Juniors to invest in Leadership Lessons

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 11 days ago

E. Lane Gresham, Director of Communications and Media at Tallulah Falls School (TFS) reports that two TFS juniors will learn leadership skills this summer through the Hugh O’Brian Youth [HOBY] leadership seminar. Carol Kate Dunlap of Demorest and Aarington Brown of Lithonia will attend the seminar, being held virtually in June. Seminar topics include exploring leadership potential through interactive programs, according to the HOBY website. “We are proud of these students and are excited to see them discover their leadership strengths and learn how to apply them to serve their school and community,” said School Counselor Michelle Barron. “The HOBY organization provides a great catalyst for these accomplished young people.” HOBY hosts leadership events for young people throughout the United States.

sky963.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
Local
Georgia Education
City
Tallulah Falls, GA
City
Demorest, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#School Leadership#Youth Programs#People Skills#Community#Tfs Juniors#Leadership Lessons#Tallulah Falls School#The Hugh O Brian Youth#Hoby#Leadership Potential#Students#Interactive Programs#Seminar Topics#Catalyst#Discover#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Clarkesville, GAnowhabersham.com

TFS names valedictorian and salutatorian

Tallulah Falls School has released the names of its top two graduates for the Class of 2021. Baylee MacBeth of Clarkesville is the valedictorian and Caroline Turpin of Clarkesville is the salutatorian. MacBeth will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology and Turpin will attend the University of Georgia. “We are...
Habersham County, GAnowhabersham.com

Habersham Chamber recognizes local educators

The Habersham Chamber of Commerce named Habersham County educators as its May Members of the Month. The Chamber recognized local school leaders for “the tremendous way that their schools and staff reimagined, reinvented, and restarted school post the COVID-19 pandemic, and made it through the 2020/2021 year!”. The business association...
Tallulah Falls, GAnowhabersham.com

TFS Math Club earns top marks in UNG tournament

For more than 20 years, the Tallulah Falls School Math Club has participated in the annual Mathematics Tournament hosted by the University of North Georgia, but this is the first year the students competed via a digital platform. During the week of March 8-12, under the supervision of the club...
White County, GAsky963.com

Allen named Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Habersham EMC

Habersham EMC is proud to announce Josh Allen has been promoted to Vice President, Engineering and Operations. A native of White County, Allen began his career at HEMC in 2002. Over the years he has gained a tremendous amount of experience as he worked on construction crews and in Dispatch prior to becoming Director of Operations in 2018. As a First-Class Lineman, Allen volunteered through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s (NRECA) international program to build power lines in villages and rural communities without electricity. He eventually made two trips to Costa Rica and one trip to Sudan with NRECA International. “Josh’s knowledge about our industry, and specifically HEMC, is a crucial asset to the cooperative,” says Bryan Ferguson, President and CEO. “His dedication and service to our members are outstanding. I look forward to a bright future with Josh leading our Engineering and Operations departments.” Allen holds an Associates of Applied Science in Electric Power Technology from Bismarck State College. He and his wife, Kelly, live in White County with their children, Piper and Niko. Habersham EMC, an electric cooperative based in Clarkesville, Georgia, serves more than 26,000 members with 3,800 miles of line in six counties of Northeast Georgia.
Habersham County, GAnowhabersham.com

Carroll and Sims take top honors in math tournament

The annual Habersham Central Mu Alpha Theta Math Tournament for fifth-grade students took on a new format this year to adjust to Covid-19 restrictions. The written test was administered to fifth-grade students at their school and students earning the top five scores for their school were awarded a certificate and medal.
Woodville, GAnowhabersham.com

Woodville Elementary student wins Georgia Young Authors Fair

Woodville Elementary 4th grader Erik Jordan is this year’s state-level winner for 4th grade writing in the Georgia Young Author’s Fair. His poem, “Nature’s Hymn,” was recognized as the best submission in the state in his age category. Jordan was recognized by the Board of Education at their May 10...
Tallulah Falls, GAsky963.com

TFS Eighth-Grader is a Three-Time Geography Bee Winner

E. Lane Gresham, Director of Communications and Media at Tallulah Falls School (TFS), reports it’s important to know where you are going in life and TFS students are learning how to get there. According to World Geography teacher Amanda Rogers, this year, National Geographic was unable to sponsor its annual Geography Bee due to COVID-19. “We wanted our middle school students to have an opportunity to compete in a school-sponsored geography bee to take its place,” Rogers said. For the third year in a row, Jedd Thomas of Cleveland finished in the top spot, with seventh-graders Bryson Perdue of Clayton and Dalton Blackwell of Cleveland finishing second and third, respectively. “I am extremely proud of Jedd Thomas for his win three years in a row. It is evident that he has a love of geography,” Rogers said. “Last year, Jedd took the state qualification exam and qualified to go to the state National Geographic Geography Bee; however, due to COVID, the event was canceled. Jedd’s love of geography and hard work allowed him to finish out his middle school career as a three-time champion!” Thirty-three students in fifth-eighth grades opted to participate in the first round of written questions on April 19, with eight top scorers competing in a final verbal competition on April 28. In addition to the top three, other finalists included sixth-graders Megan Prince, Adelaide Tatum, Ethan Williams, and Emily Shoemaker, and eighth-grader Nick Edenfield.