TFS Juniors to invest in Leadership Lessons

E. Lane Gresham, Director of Communications and Media at Tallulah Falls School (TFS), reports it’s important to know where you are going in life and TFS students are learning how to get there. According to World Geography teacher Amanda Rogers, this year, National Geographic was unable to sponsor its annual Geography Bee due to COVID-19. “We wanted our middle school students to have an opportunity to compete in a school-sponsored geography bee to take its place,” Rogers said. For the third year in a row, Jedd Thomas of Cleveland finished in the top spot, with seventh-graders Bryson Perdue of Clayton and Dalton Blackwell of Cleveland finishing second and third, respectively. “I am extremely proud of Jedd Thomas for his win three years in a row. It is evident that he has a love of geography,” Rogers said. “Last year, Jedd took the state qualification exam and qualified to go to the state National Geographic Geography Bee; however, due to COVID, the event was canceled. Jedd’s love of geography and hard work allowed him to finish out his middle school career as a three-time champion!” Thirty-three students in fifth-eighth grades opted to participate in the first round of written questions on April 19, with eight top scorers competing in a final verbal competition on April 28. In addition to the top three, other finalists included sixth-graders Megan Prince, Adelaide Tatum, Ethan Williams, and Emily Shoemaker, and eighth-grader Nick Edenfield.