We're so excited to see you Sunday night at our Zoom Family Program presentation of E.T.: the Extra-terrestrial!. While we'll have things on site for you to enjoy, like a craft bag (while supplies last) and free Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, we want your fun to last more than one night! So our Learning & Public Practice team has put together short how-to videos for simple craft activities you can start on now, like making the friendly creatures seen above out of yarn and googly eyes. There's also an E.T. coloring page, and Wex designer Nisiqi created a video with inspiration for how you can color the page on your tablet. Our partners at Columbus Metropolitan Library have compiled a list of books that go well with the movie, and if you love E.T., there are also recommendations for a few movies you might want to check out next. They're all free to view with a library card via Kanopy. You'll find everything below. Hope you have a blast!