Functional recovery of patients with intracerebral haemorrhage and cerebral infarction after rehabilitation.

physiciansweekly.com
 14 days ago

To investigate potential differences in functional recovery after rehabilitation between intracerebral haemorrhage and cerebral infarction, we retrospectively compared the outcomes of patients with intracerebral haemorrhage (N = 208) and cerebral infarction (N = 480) who were consecutively discharged from our convalescent rehabilitation hospital between January 2013 and December 2018. Functional improvement was estimated by functional independence effectiveness measurements (proportion of potential for improvement achieved) upon discharge. Univariate analysis showed no significant differences in functional improvement between the two groups possibly because of the demographic variations upon admission. Multiple regression analysis demonstrated that the impact and type of factors related to functional improvement (functional independence measure upon admission, age, length of hospital stay, and time to admission after onset) were similar in both groups. Nevertheless, stratified analysis revealed, compared with patients with cerebral infarction, better improvement in patients with intracerebral haemorrhage that were admitted early after onset (129 days). The present study showed differences as well as similarities in functional recovery between two stroke subtypes and suggests that better functional improvement might be expected in patients with intracerebral haemorrhage compared with those with cerebral infarction through an earlier start of intensive rehabilitation or longer rehabilitation in the hospital even if they exhibited relatively severe impairment upon admission. The type of stroke should be taken into consideration when predicting functional recovery and planning rehabilitation management in stroke patients.

www.physiciansweekly.com
