They develop a battery of polypeptides that could be the future towards sustainable recyclable batteries
As they state, one of the main problems with current lithium-ion batteries is that they are not recycled to the degree that would be needed for the future economics of electrified transportation. In fact, "the lithium-ion battery recycling rate, right now, is just in the single digits." And, although there are valuable materials in this type of battery, its recovery and obtaining is not only very difficult, but also tends to consume a lot of energy.