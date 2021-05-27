Co-Lab acting intensive delves into classical theater through a BIPOC lens
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. The Front Porch Arts Collective and Commonwealth Shakespeare Company have announced the second season of their Co-Lab program, a seven-day acting intensive for Black actors and Indigenous and POC allies. Running August 16-27, the program will allow actors of color to analyze and experience both Shakespearean texts and iconic works from playwrights of the Black diaspora such as August Wilson and Suzan Lori-Parks.www.baystatebanner.com