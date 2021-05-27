Cancel
ACC Pool Play Breakdown: Georgia Tech (Where To Watch)

By Jeremy Wahman
cardinalsportszone.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cards will take on Georgia Tech today at 3 pm. The Cards went 1-2 vs Georgia Tech in the regular season. We were outscored 45-21 for an average of a 15-7 beat down! Real high scoring series. Because GT lost last night to Clemson this is a winner take all game and the winner advances to the single elimination final four of the ACC Tournament! The Cards desperately need one more win to guarantee inclusion in the NCAA Tournament. If they lose today, then they will have to wait until Monday to hear if their name is called.

cardinalsportszone.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
