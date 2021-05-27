ACC Pool Play Breakdown: Georgia Tech (Where To Watch)

The Georgia Tech Baseball team really likes to scare us, doesn’t it? After a demoralizing loss to Clemson on Wednesday night, and a rough start against Louisville yesterday, it looked like the Jackets would not be making it out of pool play at the ACC Tournament. However, the Beesball team persevered and came back in two straight extra innings to pull out a win against the Cardinals. Both Kevin Parada and Andrew Jenkins knocked in three RBIs for Tech, with Jenkins punching in the winning double. You’ve always got to love fielding errors that go in your favor. With the win, Tech advances to the ACC Tournament semifinals against NC State on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET (ACCN).