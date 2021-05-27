NY Jets re-work contract of Alex Lewis, will compete at RG
The NY Jets have reportedly re-worked the contract of offensive guard Alex Lewis allowing the veteran to remain on the roster and compete for the starting right guard job. As reported by ESPN's Field Yates, Lewis will now hold a base salary of $3 million in 2021, down from the $5.8 million it was previously at. On top of that, the Jets have eliminated the final year of his deal meaning that he will be a free agent after this season.thejetpress.com