NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Capitals, Oilers, More
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are listening to offers on Sean Monahan. Meanwhile, even though the trade has worked out great for both sides, forward Taylor Hall says he wasn’t just holding out to join the Boston Bruins. Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett talks contract extension, John Tavares is back on the ice for the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Zdeno Chara is uncertain about his playing future.thehockeywriters.com