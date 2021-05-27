Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rabun County, GA

Memorial Day Service at Rabun Co. Courthouse

By Chad Dorsett
sky963.com
 11 days ago

There will be a Memorial Day service at the Rabun County Courthouse on Monday, May 31, at 11am. Everyone is invited to attend and remember these brave men and women, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

sky963.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rabun County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Rabun County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Service#Rabun Co#Men#Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Rabun County Public Library to offer Summer Reading

The Rabun County Public Library will once again offer a Summer Reading Program this year, says Kim Cannon, Youth Services, Outreach, and Programming Coordinator. “The Rabun County Public Library is excited to announce the return of our Summer Reading Program! Summer 2021 is right around the corner and we have a full calendar of fun and educational activities planned for children and adults. Mark your calendar now for June 1, registration begins online and in person. Registration will be inside the Library; however, all other events and activities will be held outside underneath the County Pavilion behind the Library. Some of the programs include a chainsaw carving demonstration, a pirate party, a dinosaur dig, and a visit from UGA’s Mobile Classroom. Storytime will be held each Wednesday at 10:30am for younger children.” The Summer Reading Program takes place for 6 weeks with tons of programs scheduled for all age ranges every week. Also, children and teens will read books to be entered into drawings for prizes. All programs are free and open to everyone. More information will be available in the coming weeks. Visit the Library’s website at www.rabuncountylibrary.org.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Careers available in Rabun County Government

There are current career opportunities available with Rabun County Government. Interested parties should contact Human Resources Director Linda Ramey at the Rabun County Courthouse for an application. The Rabun Arena has a full-time position. Candidates must be able to work weekends. The Roads Department seeks truck drivers and road workers. E911 has openings for dispatcher, fire service staff, paramedic, and EMT. The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office has Detention Center openings.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Upgrades set for Rabun County Redundancy Water Main

Upgrades are scheduled for the Rabun County Redundancy Water Main, says Rabun County Water and Sewer General Manager Brendan Thompson. “Our redundancy line is a 12-inch duct line water main that we are designing, basically from the Golf Course to Yorkhouse Road. The two big issues that I updated the Board on was the addition of a phase 3 design, which would bring an extension from Wolffork Baptist Church down to U.S. 441, which would make us have a complete loop on the north end and help feed that redundancy line. Also, we had done all of our utility locations. So, we are moving forward with our alignment. Our big kind of hold-up on that project right now is making sure that we get the latest plans from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and finding out what their exact schedule is. So, we are moving forward with that but with the understanding that GDOT still has to get us some information. It’s a really good project. I’m really happy to be working on that one.” The timetable for the project will be announced in the coming months.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Rabun Co. Chamber reacts to Gas Availability

Cliff Bussard, President of the Rabun County Chamber of Commerce, reports that the Chamber has received calls regarding gas availability in the region as a result of the ransomware cyber-attack on Colonial Pipeline. Governor Brian P. Kemp has declared a State of Emergency as a result of the petroleum shortage from the recent cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline. It will remain in effect through May 15, 2021. As part of this State of Emergency, Georgia is waiving fuel requirements and suspending collection of the state gas tax. Price gouging statutes have also been activated meaning that businesses may not charge more for gasoline and diesel fuel unless the increased prices accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it. Rabun County stations were reporting partial availability of regular unleaded on Wednesday morning. RaceTrac regularly updates its website that lists which locations have certain types of fuel in stock. Once the pipeline is fully operational, experts say it will take five to seven days for distribution to recover. Motorists are advised to avoid panic purchasing or hoarding fuel as that will only prolong shortages. Consumers can report suspected price gouging by calling 1-800-869-1123 or completing the online complaint form on the Consumer Protection Division (CPD) website. Businesses looking for additional information about compliance with the Price Gouging Statutes can visit consumer.ga.gov, go to the “Business Services” tab and then click on “Emergency Price Controls.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Slight Change in Area COVID-19 Numbers

There was a slight change in COVID-19 numbers for northeast Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting 41 COVID-19-related deaths in Rabun County with 1,550 residents testing positive for the virus since the beginning of the global pandemic. In neighboring counties, Habersham County lists 154 deaths and 4,659 cases, White County reports 67 fatalities and 2,988 cases, and Towns County has had 44 deaths and 1,109 cases. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been a total of 887,443 positive cases of the virus across the state, of those, 62,324 have been hospitalized and the total death count due to complications of the virus has now risen to 17,722.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Identity Theft under Investigation in Rabun County

On May 5, a deputy of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office met with a woman, who said her identity had been stolen in Pennsylvania. She told the deputy that sometime in January she received a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor concerning Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments. The letter was sent to her former address in Milledgeville, Georgia, but that she has lived in Clayton for the past three years. She said that the last four digits of the Social Security on the statement were the same as hers but that she has not noticed any changes to her bank accounts, credit cards, or Social Security. The deputy advised her to call the Social Security Office to have them put a hold on her account until they can get the situation resolved.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Rabun County Schools promoting Words2Reading

Rabun County Schools report that the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement has developed and launched Words2Reading, a web-based literacy resource for families, caregivers, and teachers of children ages birth to eight. The website, which is easily accessible on mobile phones, provides resources with easy-to-use learning tips and opportunities. GOSA has partnered with Georgia-based organizations and other high-quality providers to bring families, caregivers, and teachers the best tools to help increase language and literacy development and to increase school readiness and success. Additional quality resources will be curated and added continually as they are identified and tagged. Words2Reading also provides an accessible opportunity for parents to subscribe to Ready4KGA, an evidence-based text messaging program for families of newborns to 5 years that is provided at no cost. Each week, subscribers receive fun facts and easy tips that can easily increase children’s learning. Learn more at http://www.words2reading.com/.