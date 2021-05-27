Memorial Day Service at Rabun Co. Courthouse

There was a slight change in COVID-19 numbers for northeast Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting 41 COVID-19-related deaths in Rabun County with 1,550 residents testing positive for the virus since the beginning of the global pandemic. In neighboring counties, Habersham County lists 154 deaths and 4,659 cases, White County reports 67 fatalities and 2,988 cases, and Towns County has had 44 deaths and 1,109 cases. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been a total of 887,443 positive cases of the virus across the state, of those, 62,324 have been hospitalized and the total death count due to complications of the virus has now risen to 17,722.