Memorial Day Service at Rabun Co. Courthouse

Cliff Bussard, President of the Rabun County Chamber of Commerce, reports that the Chamber has received calls regarding gas availability in the region as a result of the ransomware cyber-attack on Colonial Pipeline. Governor Brian P. Kemp has declared a State of Emergency as a result of the petroleum shortage from the recent cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline. It will remain in effect through May 15, 2021. As part of this State of Emergency, Georgia is waiving fuel requirements and suspending collection of the state gas tax. Price gouging statutes have also been activated meaning that businesses may not charge more for gasoline and diesel fuel unless the increased prices accurately reflect an increase in the cost of new stock or the cost to transport it. Rabun County stations were reporting partial availability of regular unleaded on Wednesday morning. RaceTrac regularly updates its website that lists which locations have certain types of fuel in stock. Once the pipeline is fully operational, experts say it will take five to seven days for distribution to recover. Motorists are advised to avoid panic purchasing or hoarding fuel as that will only prolong shortages. Consumers can report suspected price gouging by calling 1-800-869-1123 or completing the online complaint form on the Consumer Protection Division (CPD) website. Businesses looking for additional information about compliance with the Price Gouging Statutes can visit consumer.ga.gov, go to the “Business Services” tab and then click on “Emergency Price Controls.