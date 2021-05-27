Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. warns of further action against Ethiopia, Eritrea over Tigray

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eRhg_0aDTF5o400

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. State Department official on Thursday warned that Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States should those stoking the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region fail to reverse course.

The State Department’s Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Robert Godec in prepared remarks to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that the security situation in Tigray has worsened in recent weeks, adding that atrocities have been committed by all armed actors.

Eritrea’s information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, and Ethiopian foreign ministry spokesman Dina Mufti did not respond to calls and messages requesting comment on the prepared remarks on Thursday.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
153K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eritrea#U S State Department#Foreign Relations#United States#Foreign Ministry#U S State Department#The State Department#Ethiopian#Tigray#Atrocities#Calls#Assistant Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsNPR

U.S. Restrictions On Ethiopia And Eritrea Aim To Boost Pressure As Conflict Continues

The U.S. is imposing new restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean government officials. This comes as a six-month-long conflict in northern Ethiopia intensifies. Thousands have already died in the fighting there, and there are reports of possible war crimes committed by all sides, as civilians and their homes and property are targeted by armed forces. Here with more on all of this is Michelle Gavin, a senior fellow for Africa Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Ethiopia accuses United States of meddling over Tigray

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia accused the United States on Monday of meddling in its affairs after Washington announced restrictions on economic and security assistance over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the northern Tigray region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the restrictions were meant...
ImmigrationVoice of America

US Restricts Visas, Aid Over Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray Region

WASHINGTON - The United States on Sunday announced visa restrictions on Ethiopian and Eritrean officials accused of fueling the 6-month-old war in Ethiopia's Tigray region, saying those involved had "taken no meaningful steps to end hostilities." "People in Tigray continue to suffer human rights violations, abuses, and atrocities, and urgently...
U.S. PoliticsClick2Houston.com

US restricting visas, taking other action over Tigray crisis

WASHINGTON – The United States has begun restricting visas for people undermining efforts to resolve the deadly fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region, saying it is time for the international community to take action in a conflict that has sparked allegations of ethnic cleansing and fears of famine. Thousands of people...
U.S. Politicswibqam.com

EU says U.S. within its rights to sanction Bulgarians

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The United States is within its rights to impose sanctions on three Bulgarians and 64 companies linked to them over alleged corruption, the European Union said on Thursday, saying it would not impose countermeasures. The response is in contrast to EU protests to Washington over U.S. sanctions...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Hungarians protest against planned Chinese university campus

Thousands of Hungarians, some of them holding banners declaring "Treason", protested on Saturday against a Chinese university's plans to open a campus in Budapest. Liberal opponents of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban accuse him of cosying up to China, and fear the campus could undercut the quality of higher education and help Beijing increase its influence in Hungary and the European Union.
JapanPosted by
Action News Jax

UN: Famine is imminent in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Famine is imminent in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and in the country's north, the U.N. humanitarian chief said, warning there's a risk that hundreds of thousands of people or more will die. Mark Lowcock said the economy has been destroyed along with businesses, crops and...
Africathewestsidegazette.com

Assassins Target Ugandan President Museveni’s Close Ally, General Wamala

KAMPALA, Uganda — On the morning of June 1, shooters ambushed Uganda’s minister of Works and Transport and former Army commander General Edward Katumba Wamala’s convoy near his home in the capital Kampala, killing his daughter and driver and injuring him. The statements released by both police and the army...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Ethiopia's ministers approve 18% rise in 2021-2022 budget -PM

ADDIS ABABA, June 5 (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s council of ministers have approved an 18% rise in the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year from a year ago to 561.7 billion birr ($13.00 billion), Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Saturday. The draft budget for the Ethiopian fiscal year of 2014...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Bulgaria to set up its own 'blacklist' after U.S. graft sanctions

Bulgaria will set up its own "blacklist" of companies and people associated with three Bulgarians and 64 entities that the United States has imposed sanctions on over alleged corruption, preventing state dealings with them, the interim government said late on Friday. The United States this week blocked assets and cut...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Foreign holdings of China bonds hit record in May on stronger yuan

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Foreign investors held a record amount of Chinese yuan bonds at the end of May, official data showed, as a strengthening yuan increased the appeal of Chinese assets. Holdings by offshore investors of bonds traded in China’s interbank market stood at 3.68 trillion yuan ($575...
SocietyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong organiser of Tiananmen vigil released on bail

Hong Kong activist Chow Hang Tung was released on bail on Saturday, a day after she was detained on suspicion of promoting an unauthorised assembly to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Beijing. Police arrested Chow, vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

G7 finance ministers agree global minimum tax of at least 15%

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Group of Seven rich nations agreed on Saturday to commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15% on a country by country basis. “We commit to reaching an equitable solution on the allocation of taxing rights, with market countries awarded taxing rights on at least 20% of profit exceeding a 10% margin for the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises,” a communique from G7 finance ministers seen by Reuters said.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Google says supports work to update international tax rules

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Google said on Saturday that it supports the work being done to update international tax rules after G7 finance ministers agreed to pursue a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% and to reallocate taxing rights for large, profitable multinational companies. “We strongly support...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yellen urges G7 nations to pursue sustainable growth

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday there was a concern among some Group of Seven nations about fiscal sustainability after the pandemic and urged them to pursue continued support for the recovery. Speaking in London after a G7 finance ministers meeting, she said:...