Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MS

Deadline to apply for winter storm assistance approaching

By WDAM Staff
WDAM-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline for local government, tribes, territories and certain private organizations that were affected by February’s winter storms to apply for federal assistance is Thursday, June 3. Assistance is available in 31 Mississippi counties, including Covington and Jasper, and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The...

www.wdam.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grenada, MS
City
Lauderdale, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Jefferson Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storms#Infrastructure#Extreme Weather#Federal Assistance#State Of Emergency#Lincoln#Kemper#Oktibbeha#February#Water Systems#Warren County#Noxubee#Simpson Counties#Miss#Tribes#Lafayette#Tallahatchie#Yazoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Environment
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi StateMeridian Star

Who's applying to run the Miss. Department of Transportation?

Mississippi’s elected transportation commissioners have received a handful of resumes for executive director of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, including from Gov. Tate Reeves’ Chief of Staff Brad White, former chairman of the state Republican Party. Other applicants include Jeff Altman, a longtime MDOT employee who’s serving as interim director...
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson Public Works conducts job fair

JACKSON, Miss. — The Department of Public Works held a job fair Wednesday at the Sykes community center. Interviews were held in a socially distanced space to fill vacancies in areas such as operations, management and maintenance. Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams street the importance of Public Works and...
Jackson, MSWAPT

Boil-water notice issued for 1,000 Jackson well-water customers

JACKSON, Miss. — About 1,000 Jackson water customers on the city’s well water system, are under a boil-water notice. The well on TV Road is offline, according to Public Works Director Charles Williams. The notice affects areas of South Jackson, including Highway 18, Maddox Road and a section of Raymond...
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Larisa

6 Best Things to Do in Mississippi

It may not be your first choice when you are writing down stats you want to visit this summer but if you are looking for something different, you might want to consider a family holiday in Mississippi because the state has a lot to offer. Here are some of the best things you can do in Mississippi:
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson mayor explains why city's mask mandate is still in effect

JACKSON, Miss. — Whilethe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people that are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask indoors or while outside, the mask mandate remains in place for the city of Jackson. “We believe that Hinds County, having a vaccination rate of only 36%,...
Jackson, MSPosted by
Visual Freedom

Best 2021 Experiences in Jackson

Jackson is known for its music, which includes Gospel, Blues, and R&B, and is based on the Pearl River. In 2021, couples and families can enjoy a relaxing weekend getaway in Jackson, Mississippi, which is home to old buildings and interesting museums. I remeber having a great day visiting two of the most famous museums with my best friends there back in 2015.
Mississippi Statewoodworkingnetwork.com

Mississippi sawmill adds 43 jobs; average salary is $51,000

GRENADA, Miss. - Southern yellow pine producer Hankins Lumber is investing $12 million into a new Mississippi sawmill, adding 43 jobs. The average salary for the new jobs will be $51,000. Mississippi's Development Authority is providing aid for the expansion. “Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing...
Jackson, MSWAPT

Firefighters have enough water pressure to fight fires, JFD says

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson fire official says despite the city's water problems, firefighters have enough water pressure to fight fires. "Even when we are at the height of the water crisis, we didn’t have any issues with water pressure," assistant fire Chief Patrick Armon said. Witnesses at the scene...
Jackson, MSnewsitem.com

'Sins of our past': Apologies for 1970 Jackson St. shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi's capital city and a state senator both apologized Saturday for shootings 51 years ago by city and state police officers that killed two people and injured 12 others on the campus of a historically Black college. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and...
Hinds County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hinds, Madison, Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on the Ross Barnett Reservoir, get out of the the water. Winds of this magnitude can easily sink boats. Remember, do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Hinds; Madison; Rankin The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rankin County in central Mississippi Northern Hinds County in central Mississippi Madison County in central Mississippi * Until midnight CDT. * At 1036 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Phoenix, or 18 miles northeast of Redwood, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Flora around 1055 PM CDT. Pocahontas around 1100 PM CDT. Annandale around 1105 PM CDT. Madison, Canton and Gluckstadt around 1115 PM CDT. Goshen Springs and Fannin around 1130 PM CDT. Pisgah around 1135 PM CDT. Leesburg around 1145 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH
Hinds County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hinds, Madison, Rankin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on the Ross Barnett Reservoir, get out of the water now! Winds of this magnitude can sink boats. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Hinds; Madison; Rankin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RANKIN...NORTHERN HINDS AND SOUTHERN MADISON COUNTIES At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Gluckstadt to Jackson, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Canton around 1120 PM CDT. Goshen Springs and Fannin around 1130 PM CDT. Pisgah around 1135 PM CDT. Leesburg around 1140 PM CDT. Pelahatchie around 1145 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH