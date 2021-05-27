Deadline to apply for winter storm assistance approaching

Effective: 2021-05-09 22:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on the Ross Barnett Reservoir, get out of the the water. Winds of this magnitude can easily sink boats. Remember, do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Hinds; Madison; Rankin The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rankin County in central Mississippi Northern Hinds County in central Mississippi Madison County in central Mississippi * Until midnight CDT. * At 1036 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Phoenix, or 18 miles northeast of Redwood, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Flora around 1055 PM CDT. Pocahontas around 1100 PM CDT. Annandale around 1105 PM CDT. Madison, Canton and Gluckstadt around 1115 PM CDT. Goshen Springs and Fannin around 1130 PM CDT. Pisgah around 1135 PM CDT. Leesburg around 1145 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH