Rabun County, GA

Mountain City Fire ruled Arson

By Chad Dorsett
 11 days ago

On May 24, a member of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s Fire Investigation Unit was requested to assist in a Rabun County fire on Electric Ave. The fire occurred just before 5pm and caused minor damage to the 80-year-old, 1,000-square-foot residence that was in the process of being renovated. This fire has been ruled an arson. “The Rabun County Fire Department arrived to find the attic area of the house on fire,” said Commissioner King. “We are asking for the help of the community to bring the individual(s) responsible to justice and encourage anyone with information to call our anonymous tip line.” Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Rabun County Fire Department with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigation Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson. Anyone with information about this Rabun County fire is invited to call Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804. This anonymous hotline operates around the clock.

Georgia StateWTGS

Chatham Co. leaders launch gang violence prevention commission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gangs are a problem that Georgia state lawmakers have been battling for years, even right here in Chatham County. Chatham County officials said they have taken a step in the right direction with a new gang prevention commission that targets young people before they get involved with gang activity.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

2 state troopers hit in Downtown Connector construction zone

Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were injured Sunday morning while working in a construction zone on the Downtown Connector in Midtown Atlanta. The first trooper was hit about 2 a.m. while helping an officer with the motor carrier compliance division, and the second was hit while investigating the first crash, according to the GSP. The crashes occurred on the ramp from I-75 South to I-85 North at the Brookwood split.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia man charged after body found in roadside dump

A man has been charged in the death of another man whose body was found earlier this month in a rural Georgia roadside dump. Margaton Achilles Dudley, 45, made his first court appearance Monday, according to the Macon Telegraph. He is charged in the murder of Amond Rashad Norwood, 26, whose body was found earlier this month beneath some mattresses at an illegal roadside dump in Unionville.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Identity Theft under Investigation in Rabun County

On May 5, a deputy of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office met with a woman, who said her identity had been stolen in Pennsylvania. She told the deputy that sometime in January she received a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor concerning Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments. The letter was sent to her former address in Milledgeville, Georgia, but that she has lived in Clayton for the past three years. She said that the last four digits of the Social Security on the statement were the same as hers but that she has not noticed any changes to her bank accounts, credit cards, or Social Security. The deputy advised her to call the Social Security Office to have them put a hold on her account until they can get the situation resolved.
Tiger, GAsky963.com

Tiger Man arrested for Felony Burglary

A Tiger man stands charged with felony burglary in the first degree. On May 8, a deputy was dispatched to an address on East Wolf Creek Road in reference to a burglary that had already occurred. There the deputy spoke with a man, who stated that when he woke up he noticed that the door to his shed was open and the lights were on. He checked his surveillance camera and saw 26-year-old Nate Reese Davis of Tiger enter his shop and take his battery-powered grinder and leave. The Hyper Tough Grinder is valued at $50. On May 9, the deputy met with a deputy from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office in Tallulah Falls, at which time Davis, who had a warrant out of Rabun County, was taken into custody and transported to the Rabun County Detention Center for booking.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Careers available in Rabun County Government

There are current career opportunities available with Rabun County Government. Interested parties should contact Human Resources Director Linda Ramey at the Rabun County Courthouse for an application. The Rabun Arena has a full-time position. Candidates must be able to work weekends. The Roads Department seeks truck drivers and road workers. E911 has openings for dispatcher, fire service staff, paramedic, and EMT. The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office has Detention Center openings.
Clayton, GAsky963.com

General Manager gives Monthly Report to RCWSA

General Manager Brenden Thompson gave his monthly report to the Rabun County Water and Sewer Authority (RCWSA) for April 2021 at this week’s meeting. “The April 2021 ending balance on the RCWSA Operating Bank Account is $59,463.62. For the South Water System, the April 2021 water bill has been delivered to the City of Clayton. The unit rate is $3.19 per 1,000 gallons beginning in July 2020. The water bill amount is $85,896.09. Please note that the billing methodology agreed to by contract between RCWSA and the City of Clayton was implemented on August 1, 2019. Lake Rabun WTP pumped to distribution system volume for March 2021 was 33,632,000 gallons. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2021 was 32,160,000 gallons, which is a decrease of 1,472,000 gallons or -4.4% from March 2021 to April 2021. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2020 was 32,158,000 gallons; an increase of 2,000 gallons or .006% from April 2020 to April 2021. The City of Clayton’s April 2020 volume was 29,154,103 gallons. The City of Clayton’s April 2021 volume was 26,926,674 gallons. A decrease of 2,227,429 gallons or -7.6% decrease. Customers’ April 2021 meter readings were done on April 26, 2021. Bills were sent out on April 30, 2021. No new taps for the month of April 2021. Unaccounted for water volume for the month of April 2021 was 18.2%. Please note that the RCWSA staff is aware of a problem (slow reading) with the Golf Course water meter and has taken measures to repair and recalibrate the meter. For the North Water System, Little Tennessee WTP pumped to the distribution system for March 2021 was 14,357,000 gallons. Pumped to distribution system volume for April 2021 was 14,950,000 gallons; an increase of 593,000 gallons or 4.1% from March 2021 to April 2021. Customers’ April 2021 meter readings were done on April 26, 2021. Bills were sent out on April 30, 2021. No new taps for the month of April 2021. Unaccounted for water volume for the month of April 2021 was 6.2%.” At the Rabun County Water Reclamation Facility and Collection System, regular preventive maintenance on motors and machinery continues, grass mowing, seeding, fertilizing, and weed-eating is underway, and fire hydrant maintenance and valve exercising is ongoing.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Two Recent DUI Arrests in Rabun County

Two people were recently arrested on driving under the influence (DUI) charges in Rabun County. On May 1, a deputy of the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office was taking part in a highway safety check at the intersection of Warwoman Road and Battle Branch Church Road. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport driven by 24-year-old Jacob Aaron Michael of Clayton was stopped due to the odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from the vehicle. After failing field sobriety tests, Michael was arrested for DUI and given citations for an expired tag, failure to maintain lane, and affixing license plate with intent to conceal. On May 5, a deputy responded to the scene of a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 76 West and Camp Harbour Lane to assist a Dillard Police Officer. The officer told the deputy that he stopped a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 78-year-old Alvin Fletcher of Blairsville for driving into oncoming lanes. The deputy smelled an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle when he approached it. After failing field sobriety tests, Fletcher was arrested for DUI and given a citation for reckless driving.
Rabun County, GAsky963.com

Slight Change in Area COVID-19 Numbers

There was a slight change in COVID-19 numbers for northeast Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting 41 COVID-19-related deaths in Rabun County with 1,550 residents testing positive for the virus since the beginning of the global pandemic. In neighboring counties, Habersham County lists 154 deaths and 4,659 cases, White County reports 67 fatalities and 2,988 cases, and Towns County has had 44 deaths and 1,109 cases. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been a total of 887,443 positive cases of the virus across the state, of those, 62,324 have been hospitalized and the total death count due to complications of the virus has now risen to 17,722.
Clayton, GAsky963.com

Electronics stolen from Walmart in Clayton

The Rabun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent felony theft by shoplifting from Walmart on Highway 441 South in Clayton. On April 3, an investigator met with the store’s loss prevention officer and was told that someone stole $1,750 in miscellaneous electronics.