Walk-in Vax

I did my own Research and found: IN RESPONSE to June 8, 2021 letter to the Editor from Robin Kostrikin, Pacific City providing supposed credentialed sources specifically: Stanford University Epidemiologist=Dr. Ioannidis Worldwide Infection Fatality Rate 0.15% 1.5-2 billion infections by Feb. 2021 with substantial differences in locations. no worse than the seasonal flu. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13554. This is fact checked as: "Mostly False – The claim is mostly false with one minor element of truth". See article refuting: https://www.aap.com.au/lockdown-critic-says-covid-19-is-only-slightly-worse-than-the-flu/. Also Reference: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/, as of: "June 14, 2021 worldwide total deaths 3,822,518, USA deaths 615,088" it breaks down 222 countries and territories, Reported Cases and Deaths by Country or Territory. This information alone disputes the claim covid-19 is only slightly worse than the flu. See: Excess Mortality During The Coronavirus Pandemic (Covid-19) article last update: 12 June 2021: " Excess mortality can be measured in several ways, each of which depends on an estimate of the expected deaths in 2020 -2021 had the COVID-19 pandemic not occurred". (https://www.Ourworldindata.org/excess-mortality-covid). Dispute: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext. ARRs tend to be ignored because they give a much less impressive effect size than RRRs: 1·3% for the AstraZeneca–Oxford, 1·2% for the Moderna–NIH, 1·2% for the J&J, 0·93% for the Gamaleya, and 0·84% for the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccines.Vaccine efficacy is generally reported as a relative risk reduction (RRR). It uses the relative risk (RR)—ie, the ratio of attack rates with and without a vaccine—which is expressed as 1–RR. Ranking by reported efficacy gives relative risk reductions of 95% for the Pfizer–BioNTech, 94% for the Moderna–NIH, 91% for the Gamaleya, 67% for the J&J, and 67% for the AstraZeneca–Oxford vaccines. However, RRR should be seen against the background risk of being infected and becoming ill with COVID-19, which varies between populations and over time. Although the RRR considers only participants who could benefit from the vaccine, the absolute risk reduction (ARR), which is the difference between attack rates with and without a vaccine, considers the whole population. If Headlight Herald took the time fact checking Robin Kostrikin March 2nd, and Tuesday, June 8 Letters to the Editor many false, misleading Conspiracy theories would be factcheck as FALSE. The Conspiracy theorists should not be allowed to spread false information in the Headlight Herald. False statements/articles or theories, do more harm than good for those attempting in getting factual science based truths. Individuals may not know have access to or knowledge on how to do their own fact-checking. This prevents people from doing their part in receiving the COVID VACCINE. Individuals are required to provide vaccination documentation for school, specific vaccines when travelling to some foreign countries. As there is such a push to provide documentation to vote, it therefore should not be a problem to provide documentation of doing your part and providing proof of COVID VACCINATION.