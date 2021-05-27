Cancel
Quincy, MA

Mayor's office, city council talk pros and cons of $475 million pension bond

Patriot Ledger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — City councilors aren't completely sold on the mayor's plan to bond for $475 million and fund the city's pension plan 16 years ahead of a state-imposed deadline. Councilors this week heard a presentation on the plan and asked questions about how it would effect the town's bond rating, property tax bills and overall financial stability of the city. The plan is risky, officials acknowledged, but Chief Financial Officer Eric Mason says "the math is clear."

