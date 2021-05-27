newsbreak-logo
‘We all kick the same ball’: Rashford thanks fans for support after racist abuse

By Leonie Chao-Fong
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FnP1i_0aDTEUR700

Footballer Marcus Rashford has apologised over Manchester United ’s European defeat — but thanked fans for their support after he received racist abuse on social media.

“I love this club. I love my city,” tweeted. “This club has been my home from the age of 7.”

It came as Greater Manchester Police said it was investigating the abuse sent to the player following the Europa League final loss to Villarreal .

“We all wear the same shirt. We all kick the same ball,” the 23-year-old wrote.

“I’ve been playing this game from the day I could walk. I’m built for criticism of my performance but I can’t accept the ape, monkey, baboon, banana, jungle talk.

“As a United fan myself, it’s really difficult stuff to read. And I can only think about how this would have made me feel as a 7 year old reading it. How would I ever have any faith in humanity?”

He said had encountered “physical obstacles” during the past season that had affected his performance as a player.

“I’d be the first to say I’ve struggled this season,” he wrote. “That being said, there are no excuses for last night, we simply weren’t good enough.

“I’m really sorry that we couldn’t bring the silverware home.”

Related
Minoritieschatsports.com

Tottenham: Eight men arrested after racist online abuse of player

Eight men have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The eight were arrested "under suspicion of using words or behaviour or displaying written material with intent to stir up racial hatred", with a further four men interviewed under caution for the same offence.
SoccerThe Guardian

Celtic chief executive thanks fans for support after arson attack

The chief executive of Celtic football club has thanked fans for their outpouring of support and good wishes after he and his family were forced to flee their home in Thorntonhall, south Lanarkshire, following an arson attack. Police Scotland are treating the fire as deliberate after CCTV showed a man...
HealthBBC

Sol Bamba: Cardiff defender wants to play on to thank fans after cancer

Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba tells BBC Football Focus he wants to play for another year to thank fans who have supported him throughout his recent illness. Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January, but announced today that he is now cancer free. You can see an extended interview...
NFLBleacher Report

Fan Arrested for Racist Abuse of Rio Ferdinand at Wolves vs. Manchester United

A fan was arrested during Sunday's match between Manchester United and Wolves at Molineux Stadium after racially abusing former United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, per ESPN. Ferdinand addressed the situation on Twitter after the match:. Rio Ferdinand @rioferdy5. The last couple weeks, it’s been unreal to see fans back....
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Eze: Crystal Palace midfielder thankful for 'powerful' fan support

The England youth international has expressed his delight with the affection shown towards him since the news about his injury broke. Eberechi Eze has expressed his gratitude to his Crystal Palace teammates and fans for the support he has received since his injury setback. The England youth international of Nigerian...
MinoritiesBBC

Mark Walters: No-one spoke about the racist abuse

When Mark Walters signed for Rangers at the end of 1987 it was the highlight of his career but he suffered some of the most appalling racist abuse ever seen in the Scottish game. As the only black man in top flight Scottish football, opposing fans targeted him by shouting...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Many Liverpool fans are all saying the same thing after Ozan Kabak’s update

A number of Liverpool fans have called for the club to extend Ozan Kabak’s stay in Merseyside, after the defender confirmed his interest in remaining with the side. Jurgen Klopp has remained coy over the Turkey international’s future, explaining that any discussions regarding a potential permanent stay for the defender will take place once the curtain is drawn on the Premier League season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Rashford receives barrage of racial abuse online after Europa loss

(Reuters) - Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he been subjected to "at least 70 racial slurs" on social media following Wednesday's defeat by Villarreal in the Europa League final. United were beaten by Villarreal 11-10 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Gdansk. "At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far," Rashford tweeted https://twitter.com/MarcusRashford/status/1397693999872421888. "For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying."
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Marcus Rashford calls out racist fans after Manchester United loss to Villarreal

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has called out all of the fans sending him racist language after his team’s loss in the Europa League Final. Wednesday night in Poland has proven to be a forgetful one for Marcus Rashford and Manchester United. The English Premier League giants were the favorites to take down Villarreal in the Europa League Final over in Poland, but the Spanish side pulled off a stunner.
Minoritiessmallcapnews.co.uk

Racist attacks on Rashford after losing the final with Villarreal

The Manchester United player denounced “more than 70 insults” on his social media sites. Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford He revealed that he was a victim at least 70 Racial insults “on social media After the team was defeated in the European League final by Villarreal. The English fell to Castellón 11-10 in an eternal penalty shootout after they tied 1-1 at the end of extra time.