‘We all kick the same ball’: Rashford thanks fans for support after racist abuse

Footballer Marcus Rashford has apologised over Manchester United ’s European defeat — but thanked fans for their support after he received racist abuse on social media.

“I love this club. I love my city,” tweeted. “This club has been my home from the age of 7.”

It came as Greater Manchester Police said it was investigating the abuse sent to the player following the Europa League final loss to Villarreal .

“We all wear the same shirt. We all kick the same ball,” the 23-year-old wrote.

“I’ve been playing this game from the day I could walk. I’m built for criticism of my performance but I can’t accept the ape, monkey, baboon, banana, jungle talk.

“As a United fan myself, it’s really difficult stuff to read. And I can only think about how this would have made me feel as a 7 year old reading it. How would I ever have any faith in humanity?”

He said had encountered “physical obstacles” during the past season that had affected his performance as a player.

“I’d be the first to say I’ve struggled this season,” he wrote. “That being said, there are no excuses for last night, we simply weren’t good enough.

“I’m really sorry that we couldn’t bring the silverware home.”