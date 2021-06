“ Wine brings to light the hidden secrets of the soul.”. For this issue, I wanted to include images from a few years ago when I had the opportunity to experience a sojourn to the South of France with a few of my best gal pals. After landing in Paris, we hopped on the TGV and headed to Angoulême, a little commune in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of southwestern France. Our ambitious itinerary included staying in a centuries-old chateau in the small village of Saint-Brice and experiencing regional cuisine and, of course, searching out the finest wines available. Needless to say, we found our way to several vineyards in Bordeaux which is just over the hill and a little further south from where we were staying. The rumor amongst us was that our handsome driver was a member of a royal clan. Dressed in a Savile Row style tailored suit and equipped with the finest British manners, we were convinced he was humoring us by pretending to be a chauffeur.