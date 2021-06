This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. As it hurtled out of the solar system on Valentine's Day in 1990, the Voyager 1 spacecraft turned on its camera one last time to snap a photo of the world it left behind. The image came to be known as the Pale Blue Dot, a moniker bestowed by the astronomer Carl Sagan. If you have not seen the image, or listened to Sagan's awe-inspiring, timeless description of our planet as "a mote of dust suspended in a sunbeam," go ahead and do so.