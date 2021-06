Acer recently held their Global Press Conference and unveiled a ton of new computers as well as a couple of other announcements. I’ve included the entire conference in a video below and will be sharing some of the highlights. First, Acer announced it’s joining RE100 and pledged to convert to 100% renewable energy use by 2035. In an effort to help face environmental challenges, they then announced their Earthion platform with the first product being the Aspire Vero. This computer will feature post-consumer recycled plastic, eco-friendly packaging, and more. Inside, you’ll find the latest 11th gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris X graphics and up to 1 TB of M.2 SSD storage.