Although he never held a legitimate world title, heavyweight Alexander Povetkin cut out an impressive career for himself over the course of over fifteen years. With a record of 36 wins, 3 loses and 1 draw, the former Russian Olympian has decided to retire from the sport of boxing. “The years take their toll,” Povetkin announced on social media. “I have all kinds of injuries that still need to be treated. The time has come for me to end my career.” At forty one years of age, Povetkin can boast of having won a WBA, as well as a WBC belt.