Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Syria opposition leader says Assad election to worsen country's plight

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cl1HI_0aDTDKtI00

AMMAN (Reuters) - A “sham” election designed to prolong President Bashar al-Assad’s grip on Syria shows that only international pressure for a U.N.-backed peace plan can pave the way for democratic rule, a Damascus-based secular opposition leader said.

Lawyer Hassan Abdul Azim of the National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change added that Wednesday’s vote would only worsen the plight of a country afflicted by hunger, poverty and an “authoritarian regime”.

“This insistence on clinging to power does not bring stability,” Abdul Azim told Reuters in a phone interview, referring to acute fuel and food shortages and sky-rocketing inflation that has pushed most Syrians deeper into poverty.

“These sham elections show the regime does not want a political solution and the situation will worsen,” said Abdul Azim, the committee’s general coordinator.

“People are now dying of hunger.”

Unrepentant, Assad says Syrians made their feelings clear by coming out in large rallies to support the election. Addressing his critics as he voted, he said: “The value of your opinions is zero.”Abdul Azim’s committee, whose leaders are based mainly in Syria, was set up in the aftermath of pro-democracy protests in March 2011 that spiraled into a devastating war that killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

It is a coalition of mainly outlawed opposition parties inside Syria bringing together liberals, leftists and nationalists who demand real democratic change.

Syria’s political future, he argues, rests on major powers pushing forward stalled U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 that paves the way for a transitional government and free and fair elections under U.N. supervision.

“It would be real elections with competing candidates and not ones whose results are known beforehand,” Abdul Azim said of peace plan, negotiated in 2015 in a rare show of unity among major powers.

The prominent opposition figure spent several years in prison during the long decades of Assad family rule.

Abdul Azim blamed the president for wrecking several rounds of Syria Constitutional Committee meetings in Geneva since October 2019 that brought together the opposition and the government to draft a new constitution.

UNIFYING OPPOSITION RANKS

Abdul Azim said the mainly domestic opposition parties made major strides in unifying their ranks this month by forming the broad based National Democratic Front (JOOD) coalition. The grouping represents about 15 political parties from a wide spectrum of groups both inside Syria and outside.

After security forces prevented them from holding a founding meeting in Damascus on March 26, a virtual meeting was held on May 18 that will hold a wider conference sometime between mid-June and the first half of July where it will approve its leadership structure, he added.

Abdul Azim and his allies had earlier parted ways with other opposition figures over the nature of opposition to Assad, with Abdul Aziz and his partners advocating peaceful protests and rejecting foreign intervention and an armed insurgency.

They later joined the Riyadh-based High Negotiation Committee that included the Istanbul-based based opposition backed by Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Western enemies of Assad who for years financed mainstream rebel groups.

Abdul Azim said their meeting last week endorsed a political programme in line with the U.N. peace plan that would allow the return of millions of Syrians who fled or were displaced and have so far resisted returning for fear of reprisals.

“We seek fundamental democratic change that ends the existing authoritarian regime with all its symbols,” he said.

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Syrians#U N Security Council#National Democratic Front
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
Qatar
News Break
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Middle Eastwibqam.com

EU warns Lebanon’s leaders of sanctions over ‘home-made’ crisis

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The European Union’s foreign policy chief told Lebanon’s leaders on Saturday they were to blame for the country’s political and economic crisis and some could face sanctions if they continue to obstruct steps to form a new government and implement reform. Speaking after what he called a...
Middle Eastwcn247.com

EU threatens Lebanese politicians with sanctions over crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — The European Union’s foreign policy chief has berated Lebanese politicians for delays in forming a new Cabinet, warning the union could impose sanctions on those behind the political stalemate in the crisis-hit country. Josep Borrell made his comments Saturday at the presidential palace near Beirut after meeting with President Michel Aoun. It was the first meeting in a two-day visit to Lebanon. Borrell said Lebanese politicians should quickly form a new government, implement reforms and reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund to start getting the tiny country out of its paralyzing economic and financial crisis. Lebanon’s economic crisis — triggered by decades of corruption and mismanagement — began in late 2019.
Middle Easteureporter.co

With EU support, Iraq is slowly advancing on anti-corruption

Since the US-led invasion to oust long-time dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003, corruption has become Iraq’s unshakable scourge, with successive governments trying and failing to tackle the problem. Now, however, the publication of the country’s Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2021-24, which was prepared by the Iraq Integrity Authority (IIA) and approved by President Barham Salih, is hoped to provide a renewed push for concerted anti-corruption action in Iraq.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

As Iran veers right, ties with Gulf Arabs may hinge on nuclear pact

DUBAI (Reuters) - Gulf Arab states are unlikely to be deterred from dialogue to improve ties with Iran after a hardline judge won the presidency but their talks with Tehran might become tougher, analysts said. Prospects for better relations between Muslim Shi’ite Iran and Sunni Gulf Arab monarchies could ultimately...
Middle EastOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Oops! Assad won Syrian election

You didn’t hear anything about this in US media, but Syria held its constitutionally-mandated presidential election on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Reliable polls taken of the three-person race had revealed current President Bashar Assad, an Alawite Shiia Muslim, would win in a landslide – even among the Sunnis of Syria.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Opposition leader says Belarus has become 'North Korea of Europe'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's crackdown on pro-democracy protests and the independent media is turning his nation into "the North Korea of Europe," the country's opposition leader told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged tougher U.S. and European Union sanctions targeting Lukashenko's income sources, including "cronies who finance the regime"...
PoliticsWSLS

Russia expected to outlaw opposition leader Navalny's groups

MOSCOW – A Moscow court is expected Wednesday to outlaw the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny — part of authorities' efforts to muzzle critics ahead of a crucial parliamentary election in September. Prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to designate Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Praise and condemnation for Iran's new hardline president

June 19 (Reuters) - Following are some world reactions to the election of Ebrahim Raisi as president of Iran. Raisi, 60, is a hardline judge who is loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and subject to U.S. sanctions for alleged human rights abuses. read more. VLADIMIR PUTIN, RUSSIAN PRESIDENT.
Middle EastBBC

Iran: How a unique system runs the country

Iran's complex and unusual political system combines elements of a modern Islamic theocracy with democracy. A network of unelected institutions controlled by the Supreme Leader functions alongside a president and parliament elected by the people. Here's how Iran's political system works and who wields the power. Supreme Leader. The most...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: Subdued Iran vote will still impact wider Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s presidential election on Friday, though likely more a coronation for a hard-line candidate long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, still carries implications for a wider Middle East already roiled by years of tensions between Tehran and the West. Khamenei holds final...
Middle Eastwkzo.com

Israel says Iran’s Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear programme

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel on Saturday condemned Iran’s newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, saying he was its most extreme president yet and committed to quickly advancing Tehran’s nuclear programme. “Iran’s new president, known as the Butcher of Tehran, is an extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians. He is committed...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

EU envoy: Ethiopia's leaders said they "are going to wipe out" Tigrayans

During closed-door talks in February, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other ministers said they were "going to wipe out the Tigrayans for 100 years,” according to a European Union special envoy, the AP reports. Why it matters: Pekka Haavisto, Finland’s foreign minister, condemned the statements this week, warning that...