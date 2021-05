After nailing Rock Band for many years and having provided a dancing experience in Dance Central that allowed the music to continue to flow, there were high hopes for what Harmonix were going to do with FUSER – their DJ ’em up, when it launched at the back end of 2020. For the most part they delivered too, but that’s not stopped them from continuing to enhance the base game with a plethora of new DLC. Now though it’s time for the Harmonix team and the FUSER world itself to step up to the next level, with the introduction of the Diamond Stage.