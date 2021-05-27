Cancel
Violent Crimes

Félix Verdejo’s wife and his mother are summoned to the Federal Court in Puerto Rico as part of the investigation for the murder of Keishla Rodríguez

Cover picture for the articleThe Puerto Rican boxer Félix Verdejo is accused of murdering the young pregnant Keishla Rodríguez with whom he had an extramarital affair. Eliz Marie Santiago Sierra, wife of boxer Félix Verdejo, and her mother appeared this Wednesday in the Federal Court in Puerto Rico in relation to the case for the murder of Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz.

Félix Verdejo
