Cryptocurrency : PayPal users enjoy cryptocurrency withdrawals in wallets of their choice

By Explica .co
explica.co
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayPal has announced that users can now withdraw their cryptocurrencies to third-party wallets. Until now, users can only buy and sell crypto assets on the platform. However, this move by the payments giant has got users excited as they now have a bit of freedom regarding how they spend their crypto assets.

www.explica.co
