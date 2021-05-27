Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

More casting announced for ‘Staircase’ miniseries on HBO. Here’s what we know so far.

By Brooke Cain
heraldsun.com
 9 days ago

When Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth plays Durham novelist Michael Peterson in the upcoming HBO miniseries “The Staircase,” he’ll share the screen with some other big Hollywood names. Firth, who won an Oscar for his role in “The King’s Speech,” will be joined by a fellow Oscar winner and an Oscar...

www.heraldsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Parker Posey
Person
Rosemarie Dewitt
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Toni Collette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Oscar Winner#Drama Series#Comedy Series#Film Series#New Netflix Series#Hbo Max#Sbi#Australian#Academy Award#French#Casting#Documentary Series#Adaptation#Hollywood#Film Editor#Show#Release Date#Rachel#Flashbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesTVOvermind

A Sequel To “The Guest” Is Coming: What We Know so Far

What’s known so far about The Guest 2 is that the writer has the rather lofty ambition of not doing the same thing and expecting it to pay off, which isn’t too far out of bounds really when talking about a sequel, but isn’t always the most successful way to go. It’s easy to understand that no one wants to do the same thing over and over even if such a thing happens time and time again. But the goal this time is to show a bit of character development with David, as the first movie established that he’s a programmed killer that’s bound to go megaton the moment his cover is compromised. It sounds as though the sequel is meant to give the character a little more humanity though, perhaps to show that he’s not a straight-up killer and can actually change if he makes an attempt to do so. It’s easy to see where the story is meant to go and what the writer is attempting to do, but it feels almost like walking a tripwire suspended above a garbage-laden pool while the walls are closing in on each side. In other words, it doesn’t sound like a project that will be that easy to accomplish, but it is possible if one is keeping their attention forward and not worrying too much about what can or will happen if they falter. Getting distracted is costly after all, just ask the many people that have created sequels that have gone nowhere. In any case, here’s what the writer had to say about it via MovieWeb:
MoviesNME

‘Eternals’: release date, cast, plot and everything we know so far

A whole new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was unveiled back in 2019, when Marvel revealed its Phase Four plans at the San Diego Comic Con. One of the most exciting takeaways from the reveal was Eternals. Based on a comic book first written by Jack Kirby in 1976, the film will introduce “an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years.”
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Grab Your Berets, Here's What We Know So Far About Emily In Paris Season 2

Watch: "Emily in Paris" Starts Production on Season 2. Oh mon Dieu, Emily in Paris is already making a splash with season deux!. For all you non-French speakers—much like Emily (Lily Collins) herself—the hit Netflix series is back for season two, and already the follow-up promises double the fashionable drama. Will we finally get that ménage à trois between Emily, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) next year?
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Carly Revival Release Date, Cast, And Plot – What We Know So Far

ICarly is a forthcoming American drama streaming TV revival show related to the Nickelodeon 2007 series of the equivalent name. Several spectators grew up beside iCarly and its casts. When it was declared Paramount+ would be reviving the popular Nickelodeon series, enthusiasts were stoked to get up with their former friends Carly, Freddie, and Spencer over.
Books & LiteratureLewiston Morning Tribune

Stephen King adapts novel into series ‘Lisey’s Story’

More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com. Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday. Top streams for the week. Stephen King adapts his own novel for...
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

House of the Dragon: release date, cast, story and what we know so far

House of the Dragon is coming to HBO in 2022 – and the first spin-off of Game of Thrones is finally filming now, two years after the fantasy drama ended. Official images of the series have already been released by HBO, along with cast information and detailed character synopses that give us an idea of what to expect from the story.
MoviesPosted by
Oxygen

Sophie Turner Cast Alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette In Upcoming Series "The Staircase"

Actor Sophie Turner has joined the all-star cast for the upcoming series “The Staircase," a dramatizing of the Michael Peterson murder case. HBO Max announced that the series is in the works back in April. Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth, known for his roles in “The King’s Speech” and “Bridget Jones’ Diary,” was cast as Peterson. Turner and Firth will star alongside Toni Collette, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Rosemarie DeWitt, Variety reports. Turner will be portraying one of Peterson’s adopted daughters, Deadline reports. Collette has been cast to play Peterson’s wife, DeWitt will play his sister-in-law, and Posey to portray the prosecutor in the case.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Katherine Waterston Joins Damien Chazelle’s 1920 Hollywood Film ‘Babylon’

Katherine Waterston is set to join Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Paramount film about 1920s Hollywood, Babylon, as confirmed by Deadline. Waterston’s role in the film and the plotline are both currently being kept under wraps, but what is known is that it’s an R-rated drama that is set in the historic moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to talkies.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

What We Know about The Garbage Pail Kids HBO Max Series So Far

One thing that’s already making sense when it comes to the upcoming Garbage Pail Kids that’s coming to HBO Max is that it’s been announced that it will be geared more towards adults, which is nice to hear considering that those of us who were so into GPK back in the 80s are now adults that would love to see the dirtier version of this idea come to light. Right now there’s no set release date, but the idea is that the animated show could arrive in late 2021, but is more likely to be seen in early 2022. This kind of idea is bound to make a lot of people laugh and some folks groan as they roll their eyes since to be fair and even-handed with this, the GPK’s are pretty gross most times, and the fact that they parody so many things and people is enough to offend just about anyone, which is still a point in their favor.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: Quaid, Emms, Parker, Greer

Dennis Quaid has signed on for Peacock’s “Joe Exotic” limited series in the role of reality show producer Rick Kirkman. Exotic became a household name from Netflix’s hit documentary “Tiger King” and this series will be based on the Wondery podcast about the man. John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, Nat Wolff, Brian Van Holt and Sam Keeley star. [Source: THR]
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Max Minghella

Max Minghella, Flea, Samara Weaving Join Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie in ‘Babylon’. Damien Chazelle’s ode to the golden age of Hollywood, Babylon, is filling out its sprawling cast as it heads into production later in June. Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel…
TV & Videosmakeuseof.com

What We Know So Far About Netflix's New "N-Plus" Service

Netflix is currently surveying user interest in something called N-Plus, which will enable you to uniquely engage with its content. The award-winning streaming giant is said to be scoping user interest for the N-Plus feature. Podcasts, user-generated playlists, news, how-tos, games—these are just some things Netflix quizzed respondents on for the mysterious N-Plus in a survey sent to its users.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Martha Stewart’s Documentary Is Coming—Here’s What We Know So Far

Netflix has secured a Martha Stewart documentary. The long rumored biographical documentary about the lifestyle mogul is officially underway, according to Variety. Produced by Alina Cho and directed by R.J. Cutler (who was behind The September Issue and Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry). All we can say for sure is that the as-for-now untitled doc is already anticipated to be a stylish affair.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film

Apple has released the first-ever photos from Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated Western, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”. The pics depict Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone as Ernest and Mollie Burkhart, a white man and an Osage woman who fall in love in Oklahoma during the early 20th century, IndieWire reported.