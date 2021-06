China’s digital yuan wallets are designed to ensure everyone can use them and in different formats, according to Mu Changchun, director-general of the central bank’s Digital Currency Research Institute. The e-yuan can be stored in various kinds of wallets, including physical or digital, and personal or public ones, Mu said Friday at the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, reported Bloomberg. The People’s Bank of China has been working on its CBDC for many years and is now on the verge of issuing it to the general public.